Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

ScHoolboy Q debuts “Numb Numb Juice” & Travis Scott-featuring “Chopstick” on Fallon: Watch

With assistance from The Roots

by
on March 21, 2019, 7:30am
0 comments
ScHoolboy Q on Fallon
ScHoolboy Q on Fallon

ScHoolboy Q finally returned earlier this month with a new single titled “Numb Numb Juice”. Easily worth the long wait, the track steadily burns like a controlled campfire — instead of erratic flames, a simmering, consistent heat does the trick of melting off your face.

“Numb Numb Juice” quickly earned a spot on our New Sounds playlist of must-hear tunes, but you might be wondering whether the single translates to the stage. Q quashed those doubts on Wednesday night by throwing down the track live for the first time on The Tonight Show.

Even better, his performance included the debut of a second new song called “Chopstick”, which features vocals from Travis Scott. Though Scott did not physical appear, Q did get some on-stage backing courtesy of The Roots.

Q concluded the performance by telling the audience that his new album would be dropping “very very very very very very very soon.”

(Read: The Top 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

“Numb Numb Juice” was accompanied last week with a Dave Free-directed music video featuring references to Belly and, of all things, Elon Musk.

The South Central LA rapper’s last full-length, the stellar Blank Face LP, dropped back in 2016. The release of its follow-up record was release was delayed following the death of close friend and colleague Mac Miller last fall. Pick up that album and Q’s others on vinyl by heading over here.

image

Tour Update: Nicki Minaj &

image

JAY-Z and Beyonce Tour Reel

image

Eminem's Highest Charting Songs

image

The Come Up: Closed Sessions

image

Ms. Lauryn Hill Tour Sizzle

Previous Story
Andrew Bird on His Past, His Present, and His Finest Work Yet
Next Story
PUP perform “Kids” on Seth Meyers: Watch
No comments