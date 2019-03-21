ScHoolboy Q debuts “Numb Numb Juice” & Travis Scott-featuring “Chopstick” on Fallon: Watch

ScHoolboy Q on Fallon

ScHoolboy Q finally returned earlier this month with a new single titled “Numb Numb Juice”. Easily worth the long wait, the track steadily burns like a controlled campfire — instead of erratic flames, a simmering, consistent heat does the trick of melting off your face.

“Numb Numb Juice” quickly earned a spot on our New Sounds playlist of must-hear tunes, but you might be wondering whether the single translates to the stage. Q quashed those doubts on Wednesday night by throwing down the track live for the first time on The Tonight Show.



Even better, his performance included the debut of a second new song called “Chopstick”, which features vocals from Travis Scott. Though Scott did not physical appear, Q did get some on-stage backing courtesy of The Roots.

Q concluded the performance by telling the audience that his new album would be dropping “very very very very very very very soon.”

(Read: The Top 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

“Numb Numb Juice” was accompanied last week with a Dave Free-directed music video featuring references to Belly and, of all things, Elon Musk.

The South Central LA rapper’s last full-length, the stellar Blank Face LP, dropped back in 2016. The release of its follow-up record was release was delayed following the death of close friend and colleague Mac Miller last fall. Pick up that album and Q’s others on vinyl by heading over here.