Sebadoh announce first album in six years, Act Surprised, share “celebrate the void”: Stream

Sebadoh, photo by Justin Pizzoferrato

Indie pioneers Sebadoh are back with their first album in over six years. Today, the rockers have announced Act Surprised, due out May 24th on Dangerbird Records.

Sebadoh’s ninth album overall follows 2013’s Defend Yourself and comes after something of a reset for the band. Frontman Lou Barlow recently moved back to Massachusetts, finding in his home state the impulse to reunite with Bob D’Amico (drums) and Jason Loewenstein (bass/guitar) for new material. Working in the Northampton town in which the project began, they were joined by producer/sound engineer Justin pizzoferatto to record the 15 tracks that became Act Surprised.



As a first taste, they’ve shared lead single “celebrate the void”. A dejected start gives way to a punchy embrace of uncertainty as Barlow finds himself “free from feelings I don’t feel/ Free to say the void is real.” Speaking about the track in a press release, the frontman said,

“The first line of this song: ‘I get the feeling you don’t feel me’ is pretty good. It could be a line in an Ariana Grande song, I like it. I followed it from there through some general complaints about a composite character in my life, someone I could never crack. Sometimes the walls are too high. If youthink about it, the resistance was always there, even in the very beginning. What to do? Pick endlessly at the seams? Replay moments in my head looking for a way to explain it all? No, stop, there is no one answer and that’s OK…Celebrate the void.”

The track comes via a very Sebadoh low-fi video of home recording sessions and cake. Take a look below.

Pre-orders for Act Surprised are going on now, and you can pick up more Sebadoh vinyl over at ReverbLP. The artwork and tracklist for their latest LP is below.

Act Surprised Artwork:

Act Surprised Tracklist:

01. phantom

02. celebrate the void

03. follow the breath

04. medicate

05. see-saw

06. vacation

07. stunned

08. fool

09. raging river

10. sunshine

11. act surprised

12. battery

13. belief

14. leap year

15. Reykjavik

Sebadoh have also revealed a full North American tour for the summer. Find the dates below, and get tickets at LiveNation or on secondary markets like StubHub.

Sebadoh 2019 Tour Dates:

05/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

05/23 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

05/24 – Evanston, IL @ Space

05/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

05/26 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb

05/28 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

05/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

06/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Slims

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

06/07 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/08 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport

06/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

06/12 – Austin, TX @ Parish

06/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (upstairs)

06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

06/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/21 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts Center

06/22 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

07/11 – Montreal, QB @ Ritz

07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

07/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre

07/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

07/18 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

07/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

07/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

07/22 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

07/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

07/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes