Sebadoh announce first album in six years, Act Surprised, share “celebrate the void”: Stream

Indie pioneers Sebadoh are back with their first album in over six years. Today, the rockers have announced Act Surprised, due out May 24th on Dangerbird Records.
Sebadoh’s ninth album overall follows 2013’s Defend Yourself and comes after something of a reset for the band. Frontman Lou Barlow recently moved back to Massachusetts, finding in his home state the impulse to reunite with Bob D’Amico (drums) and Jason Loewenstein (bass/guitar) for new material. Working in the Northampton town in which the project began, they were joined by producer/sound engineer Justin pizzoferatto to record the 15 tracks that became Act Surprised.
As a first taste, they’ve shared lead single “celebrate the void”. A dejected start gives way to a punchy embrace of uncertainty as Barlow finds himself “free from feelings I don’t feel/ Free to say the void is real.” Speaking about the track in a press release, the frontman said,
“The first line of this song: ‘I get the feeling you don’t feel me’ is pretty good. It could be a line in an Ariana Grande song, I like it. I followed it from there through some general complaints about a composite character in my life, someone I could never crack. Sometimes the walls are too high. If youthink about it, the resistance was always there, even in the very beginning. What to do? Pick endlessly at the seams? Replay moments in my head looking for a way to explain it all? No, stop, there is no one answer and that’s OK…Celebrate the void.”
The track comes via a very Sebadoh low-fi video of home recording sessions and cake. Take a look below.
Pre-orders for Act Surprised are going on now, and you can pick up more Sebadoh vinyl over at ReverbLP. The artwork and tracklist for their latest LP is below.
Act Surprised Artwork:
Act Surprised Tracklist:
01. phantom
02. celebrate the void
03. follow the breath
04. medicate
05. see-saw
06. vacation
07. stunned
08. fool
09. raging river
10. sunshine
11. act surprised
12. battery
13. belief
14. leap year
15. Reykjavik
Sebadoh have also revealed a full North American tour for the summer. Find the dates below, and get tickets at LiveNation or on secondary markets like StubHub.
Sebadoh 2019 Tour Dates:
05/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
05/23 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café
05/24 – Evanston, IL @ Space
05/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
05/26 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb
05/28 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
05/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/31 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
06/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
06/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Slims
06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
06/07 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/08 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport
06/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
06/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
06/12 – Austin, TX @ Parish
06/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (upstairs)
06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
06/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/21 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts Center
06/22 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
07/11 – Montreal, QB @ Ritz
07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter
07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
07/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre
07/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
07/18 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
07/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
07/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
07/22 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
07/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
07/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
07/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes