Sebadoh are simply “stunned” on new single: Stream

Sebadoh, photo by Justin Pizzoferrato

Earlier this month, indie rock stalwarts Sebadoh announced Act Surprised, their first new album in six years. After sharing the lead single “celebrate the void”, the band is back with another lowercased track, “stunned”.

Where the former track took the despondence of uncertainty into a cathartic release, “stunned” sticks to a scuzzy stagger. In an embittered growl, Lou Barlow expresses his frustration with a world that won’t slow down: “Give me a shout when you get mellowed out/ I can’t get caught up in all this/ To the degree we believe what we see/ And what we’re doing is all done.”



“The incessant bombardment of the senses with media and advertising can lead to a kind of self-defensive paralysis,” the band’s Jason Loewenstein said of the track. “I am completely stunned at this point.”

The song comes via a lo-fi video that pieces together a seemingly random collection of clips to mirror the sensory overload addressed in the lyrics. Take a look below.

Act Surprised is due out May 24th on Dangerbird Records. Pre-order it now, and pick up more Sebadoh vinyl over here. You can also get tickets to Sebadoh’s North American summer tour here.

Last year, Barlow appeared on Kyle Meredith with… to talk about Sebadoh’s new album and more. Revisit that conversation below.

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS