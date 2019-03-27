Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg launch their own brand of cannabis

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, photos by Heather Kaplan

In today’s news that makes perfect sense, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have launched a new cannabis brand called Houseplant.

The Hollywood power pair and childhood friends have done just about everything together, from Knocked Up through Sausage Party and even the Hulu series Future Man. Throughout all their endeavors — and most prominently 2008’s Pineapple Express — they’ve never shied away from their love of Mary Jane. So the fact that they’re now selling the stuff legally should probably surprise no one.



Rogen and Goldberg co-founded the Toronto-based company with licensed producer Canopy Growth Corp., which owns a 25% stake and is providing facilities and infrastructure for the growing process. In an email to the Canadian Press, Houseplant emphasized that Rogen and Goldberg “are founders and owners, not spokespeople” (via Exclaim). In fact, the pair have been developing the product for five years.

(Read: Happy 4/20: The Best Movies for the Best Strains of Weed)

“We have been working on this quietly for years and seeing everything come together is a dream come true,” Rogen said in a statement. “We could not be more passionate about this company and are dedicated to doing everything the right way. It is extremely important to us to treat cannabis with the reverence it deserves. What a time!”

All that passion definitely shows in the exceedingly well-designed branding. A modish retro color scheme reflects the ’70s theme of Houseplant, which houses its containers of marijuana in replicas of old VHS cases. There’s even a promotional clip stylized after those classic instructional videos, explaining each of Houseplant’s trio of plainly named strains: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid. In a neat trick of informative design, each strain is identified by a pattern of lines that indicates their respective effects: horizontal bars for the relaxing Indica, vertical for the buoyant Sativa, and diagonal for the mixed bag of Hybrid.

As of now, Houseplant is only available in Canada, with no firm plans to expand to the US. “We are so proud to be launching in Canada, our home,” said Goldberg. “We’re excited to be able to share our passion for cannabis with Canadians in this way.”

Watch the promo clip below, along with some Instagram posts for each strain.

I guess we now know what Rogen will be gifting the cast and crew of his The Twilight Zone episode. He also stars in the upcoming Long Shot with Charlize Theron, he produced alongside Goldberg. The collaborating pals also produced Good Boys, which premiered at SXSW and is set for an August 16th release