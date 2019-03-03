Seth Rogen joins cast of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone revival

We’ve been writing for so long about the latest incarnation of The Twilight Zone that it almost feels surprising we’re now less than a month away from the premiere of the first new episodes. The Jordan Peele-hosted reboot of the classic sci-fi/horror anthology series has already amassed quite an array of talent for the upcoming episodes, which will vary from remakes of classic installments to new stories.

Last month, the first trailer showed off completed footage from the so-far-finished episodes. However, the series continues to name its involved talent as it goes along, and a press release from CBS All Access has announced that Seth Rogen will also star in an upcoming episode. He’s not the only comedian to get involved; Kumail Nanjiani and Adam Scott were both previously announced as stars of episodes already in production.



It’s unclear so far which episode Rogen will be appearing in, but it’ll certainly be an interesting opportunity for the actor to show off his more serious side, which he’s been exploring more and more onscreen in recent years. In the meantime, the wait is almost over, as the first episodes of the new Twilight Zone will premiere exclusively on CBS All Access on April 1st.

I’m gonna be on the Twilight Zone, which is one of my favorite shows of all time, and also I look like I’m attending the premier of a pretty classy porno movie in 1974 in this photo. https://t.co/mh82c07eLX — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 2, 2019

Watch the trailer for Peele’s Twilight Zone below.