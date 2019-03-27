Sex and the City follow-up series in development at Paramount TV

HBO's Sex and the City

Candace Bushnell spurred a cultural phenomenon with her book Sex and the City and its hit TV adaptation. Now, the classic HBO series may be getting a follow-up, as The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Paramount Television and Anonymous Content have secured rights to the author’s forthcoming book Is There Still Sex in the City?.

Bushnell’s latest work is due out on August 6th via Grove Atlantic, following up the seminal original collection of essays twenty years after its publication. In the update, the writer once again explores sex, love, and friendship in New York City, though this time with specific focus on the lives of women over 50 in Manhattan.



As Bushnell explained in a statement,

“It didn’t used to be this way. At one time, fifty-something meant the beginning of retirement — working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle… In short, retirement-age folks weren’t meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier. They weren’t expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty-something women look like today, and I’m thrilled to be reflecting the rich, complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen.”

Notably, the television adaptation of Is There Sex in the City? likely won’t serve as a direct sequel to the stories of Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda. This is arguably a good thing, given that Sex and the City hasn’t aged particularly well for the more politically correct, modern climate. (And also, the series went utterly off the rails with its two movie sequels and short-lived CW prequel series, The Carrie Diaries.)

Bushnell will write the pilot script and serve as an executive producer alongside Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions and Robyn Meisinger of Anonymous Content.

Said Paramount TV president Nicole Clemens,

“The original Sex and the City book and series served as a groundbreaking touchstone for an entire generation of women, myself included… We’re thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, ‘Yes! There is more sex in the city!'”