Sharon Osbourne once propositioned Friends star Matt LeBlanc for a threesome with Ozzy

Matt LeBlanc (Conan), Sharon Osbourne (The Talk), Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

I’ll be there for you .. and Ozzy, too! Sharon Osbourne dreamed of becoming close “friends” with actor Matt LeBlanc, and she was gonna take her husband along for the ride!

While guesting on Conan, Friends star LeBlanc said he was backstage at the Golden Globes, where he had just won an award for his role on Episodes, and it was there that Sharon propositioned him for a threesome with her and Ozzy.



LeBlanc recalled, “I run into Sharon Osbourne, and I say, ‘My God, I’m such a big fan of your husband’s. He is so awesome.’ And this is what she says to me, with a completely straight face … immediately she goes, “Oh, that’s great! Maybe after this, you’ll come back to the house and we’ll have a threesome.'”

The actor went on to say that hopefully Sharon was kidding, to which Conan O’Brien, with a straight face, said, “I will tell you, she was not!”

Sharon addressed the matter on today’s episode of her daytime show The Talk, remarking, “I was ish-ish kidding. If he’d have gone for it, I’d have called my husband … I would have loved to have filmed it.”

How you doin’ — indeed!

In non-threesome news, Ozzy will be back on the road this May when he resumes his “No More Tours 2” trek after illness forced him to nix his European and Australian dates. The tour’s second North American leg kicks off May 25th at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma. Tickets for all shows are available here.