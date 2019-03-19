Sharon Van Etten performs “Comeback Kid” on Fallon: Watch

Sharon Van Etten on Fallon

The great Sharon Van Etten has been making the rounds in support of her tremendous new album, Remind Me Tomorrow. Since the album’s release back in January, she’s appeared on both Kimmel and Ellen, the latter performance proving particularly savage. She was back at it on Monday night with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This time, she dazzled late-night audiences by performing the album standout, “Comeback Kid”. Catch the replay below.





Van Etten is set to kick off a European tour later this week, and will then spend the summer playing festivals on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as in Australia and New Zealand. See hew updated tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

In other exciting news, Van Etten recently got engaged. Mazel tov!

Sharon Van Etten 2019 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

03/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

03/26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

03/27 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

03/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

03/30 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)

04/01 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

04/02 – Koln, DE @ Luxor

04/03 – Munich, DE @ Strom

04/05 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

04/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan

04/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2 (DR Concert House)

04/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

04/10 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

04/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanen

05/03 – Atlanta, NY @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/01 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE

06/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

06/07 – Brisbane, AU @ OPAC Concert Hall

06/09 – Hobart, AU @ Dark Mofo

06/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

06/22 – New York, NY @ Alt 92.3 Inaugural Summer Open

06/26-30 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/01 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

07/02 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

07/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival

07/07 – Soliera, IT @ Artvive

07/08 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Sexto Nplugged

07/11-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/11-13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/15-18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival

08/17 – Hasselt, UK @ Pukkelpop

08/19 – Leeds, UK @ Styles

08/20 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Tyne Theatre

08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

09/21-22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival