Sharon Van Etten performs “Comeback Kid” on Fallon: Watch

The great Sharon Van Etten has been making the rounds in support of her tremendous new album, Remind Me Tomorrow. Since the album’s release back in January, she’s appeared on both Kimmel and Ellen, the latter performance proving particularly savage. She was back at it on Monday night with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This time, she dazzled late-night audiences by performing the album standout, “Comeback Kid”. Catch the replay below.
Van Etten is set to kick off a European tour later this week, and will then spend the summer playing festivals on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as in Australia and New Zealand. See hew updated tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
In other exciting news, Van Etten recently got engaged. Mazel tov!
Sharon Van Etten 2019 Tour Dates:
03/21 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
03/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
03/23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
03/26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
03/27 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
03/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
03/30 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)
04/01 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
04/02 – Koln, DE @ Luxor
04/03 – Munich, DE @ Strom
04/05 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
04/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan
04/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2 (DR Concert House)
04/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
04/10 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
04/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanen
05/03 – Atlanta, NY @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
06/01 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE
06/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
06/07 – Brisbane, AU @ OPAC Concert Hall
06/09 – Hobart, AU @ Dark Mofo
06/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
06/22 – New York, NY @ Alt 92.3 Inaugural Summer Open
06/26-30 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/01 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
07/02 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction
07/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival
07/07 – Soliera, IT @ Artvive
07/08 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Sexto Nplugged
07/11-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/11-13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/15-18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival
08/17 – Hasselt, UK @ Pukkelpop
08/19 – Leeds, UK @ Styles
08/20 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Tyne Theatre
08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
09/21-22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival