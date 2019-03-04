Batman sort of cameos in new Shazam trailer: Watch

Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara said recently that the DC Extended Universe films were no longer eyeing the sort of interconnectivity under which they were originally conceived. But if the new trailer for Shazam! is any indication, the next DCEU film will definitely be part of the Justice League world, as the preview features a cameo from the Dark Knight himself, Batman.

Well, sort of. The latest full-length trailer for Shazam! features a good chunk of footage of the titular hero (Zachary Levi) battling Mark Strong’s villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. At one point, they tussle into a toy store, where we see Shazam toss a giant Batman toy at the bad guy. So, no, it’s not really a cameo, but the existence of that action figure — and the Superman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg march in the background — at least emphasizes that Shazam exists in the same universe as the JL.



The preview also expands on the world of Shazam himself, as it introduces the Shazam family. Before he gets the powers of The Wizard (Djimon Hounsou), young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) enters the foster care of Victor and Rosa Vasquez (Cooper Andrews and Marta Milans). There he meets Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), a superhero enthusiast who helps Billy on his caped journey. But also in the foster home are Mary (Grace Fulton), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), and Darla (Faithe Herman). In the DC comics, all these kids, including Freddy, gain powers of their own, teaming up as the Shazam Family. It’s yet to be seen if that plot line will play out in the film, but it’s clear from this teaser that they will stumble upon Billy’s double life.

Check the trailer below. Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! opens April 5th.