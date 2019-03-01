Show Me the Body share bicoastal video for new track “Madonna Rocket”: Watch

Show Me the Body, photo by Asha Efia Maura

Show Me the Body are set to release their new album, Dog Whistle, on March 29th. After sharing the lead single “Camp Orchestra” earlier this month, the hardcore trio are back with the latest track, “Madonna Rocket”.

A breakneck clash of elbow-swinging percussion and driving riffs, the track encapsulates the Corpus community the New York band has fostered: “When I meet someone that’s good, I wanna die with them/ Dead friends, I still wanna see goodbye to them.” Fittingly, the video highlights their little artist coterie by displaying bicostal Corpus showcases in New York and Los Angeles side-by-side.



Check it out below.

Pre-order Dog Whistle now, and get your hands on other SMTB vinyl releases by heading over to ReverbLP.