Shura shares new single “BKLYNLDN”: Stream

Three years ago, Shura dropped her breakout debut album, Nothing’s Real, which she parlayed into memorable festival sets at Coachella and End of the Road, a tour alongside M83, and a CoSign feature from Consequence of Sound. The British artist has since inked a record contract with label Secretly Canadian (The War on Drugs, Stella Donnelly) for her highly anticipated follow-up LP.

Although details on the forthcoming album are still under wraps, Shura has given fans an initial taste of what to expect with a new single called “BKLYNLDN”, which reflects on long-distance love. Like the standouts on Nothing’s Real, the track is a wistful, ’90s-tinged synthpop treat — but seen through the eyes of a now older, more evolved Shura who is entering a new chapter in her life, both personally and creatively. The musician elaborated in a press statement,



“With ‘BKLYNLDN’ I wanted to explore having both a sonic and lyrical evolution. It’s about desire – playing with the idea of it being all consuming and at times overwhelming. It begins with the immediacy of physical desire – ‘this isn’t love’ and yet as the song unfolds that sentiment begins to unravel; I am clearly in love and instead of my girlfriend coming to London, I end up moving to Brooklyn. I wanted to capture that reversal musically and the final section of the track encapsulates my summer, that feeling of skipping through Brooklyn, holding hands with my girlfriend and singing out loud, without caring about how ridiculous you might look to the rest of the world.”

Check it out below via a visual by Woman’s Hour singer Fiona Jane Burgess. The clip is a fascinating recreation of the classic Rodin piece “The Kiss”. Starring female subjects, it “challenges the viewer to see the true essence of romantic love between two people, no matter their gender.”

