Sigur Rós announce Ágætis byrjun 20th anniversary box set

Sigur Rós, photo by Björg Jóna Sveins

Sigur Rós will mark the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album, Ágætis byrjun, with the release of an expansive new box set.

Entitled Ágætis byrjun – A Good Beginning, the limited-edition 7xLP set includes early versions and demos of songs from the album, as well as unreleased material from the original sessions. Additionally, there’s a 90-minute recording of the band’s 1999 performance at the Íslenska Óperan (Icelandic Opera House), which has been mixed by the band’s own Kjartan Sveinsson with Birgir Birgisson.



Complementing the music is a 84-page cloth-bound box, collecting handwritten string arrangements, lost artwork ideas, early “business cards,” and a plethora of other archival material. It’s all housed in a linen-bounded box, and the first 1999 copies will be numbered.

A Good Beginning will also be available as scaled-down 4xCD and 2xLP vinyl sets. It’s all due out on June 21st and pre-orders are now available through the band’s website.

Listen to a live recording of “Flugufrelsarinn” and see the full breadth of the box set’s contents below.

In related news, Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and his partner Alex Somers are marking the 10th anniversary of their collaborative LP, Riceboy Sleeps, by embarking on an orchestral tour.

Ágætis byrjun – A Good Beginning Artwork:

Ágætis byrjun – A Good Beginning Tracklist:

2 x LP – Original Album

3 x LP – Demos and Rarities (109 minutes)

Side A

Svefn-g-englar (Live at Popp í Reykjavík, 1998)

Starálfur (Original speed version)

Side B

Flugufrelsarinn (1998 Demo)

Ný batterí (Instrumental)

Side C

Hjartað hamast (bamm bamm bamm) (1995 Demo)

Viðrar vel til loftárása (Alternative ending)

Side D

Olsen Olsen (1998 Demo)

Ágætis byrjun (1998 Demo)

Side E

Hugmynd 1 (1998 Demo)

Hugmynd 2 (1998 Demo)

Hugmynd 3 (1998 Demo)

Side F

Debata mandire (Live at Laugardashöll, 1999)

Rafmagnið búið (From Ný batterí EP, 2000)

2 x LP – Live Íslenska Óperan 1999 (95 minutes):

Side A

Intro

Von

Syndir Guðs

Side B

Flugufresarinn

Olsen Olsen

Ágætis byrjun

Side C

Viðrar vel til loftárása

Svefn-g-englar

Ný batterí

Side D

Nýja lagið

Hafssól