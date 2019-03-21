Sky Ferreira finally returns next week with new single “Downhill Lullaby”

Sky Ferreira's "Downhill Lullaby" Artwork

The wait is finally over: Sky Ferreira has announced a new song, “Downhill Lullaby”, and it’s due out next Wednesday, March 27th.

The forthcoming track comes more than five years (!) after the pop singer’s breakthrough debut album, Night Time, My Time. Ferreira has been steadily working on and teasing new material since then, but record label drama and other professional matters led to a delay in its release.



At one point in Summer 2018, Ferreira was denied access to her own SoundCloud account. “The point to all of this: don’t give your logins to record labels,” she wrote at the time, along with a note describing how rampant sexism in the industry has affected her ability to release music.

After regaining control of her SoundCloud, Ferreira eventually put out a cover of “Voices Carry”, originally by the Aimee Mann-fronted outfit ‘Til Tuesday. The track came with an optimistic note about her future plans.

“The only thing I can say is I am truly confident in what I’m making/capable of,” the singer tweeted, “it’s truly been a rollercoaster through hell in order to make it happen this time. It’s been a learning experience.”

Last November, Ferreira seemed to confirm on Instagram that there, indeed, was light at the end of the tunnel, and that new music was just months away. She previously listed Masochism as the title of her forthcoming record, and it’s believed she’s been assisted in the studio by Ariel Rechtshaid, in addition to executive producers Mike Dean and Rahki.

As we await “Downhill Lullaby”, peep its official artwork below, which sees Ferreira ominously peeking out from a pitch-black background.

“Downhill Lullaby”:

Revisit her ‘Til Tuesday cover:

