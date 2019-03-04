Slipknot announce Knotfest Roadshow 2019 summer tour, reveal album release date

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, photo by David Brendan Hall

Get ready, Maggots! Slipknot are taking their Knotfest on the road this summer. The band’s “Knotfest Roadshow” 2019 North American tour features a stacked lineup, with Slipknot headlining a bill that includes Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth.

With the tagline, “A Mind-Altering Collision of Music, Art and Culture”, the Knotfest Roadshow will launch July 26th in Mountain View, California, and run through a September 8th stop in The Woodlands, Texas.



As previously reported, Slipknot will be playing the Iowa State Fair on August 10th in Des Moines. For that show, they’ll be joined by Gojira only.

Tickets for “Knotfest Roadshow” will go on sale this Friday, March 8th, via Live Nation, with various pre-sales happening earlier. Once tickets sell out, they’ll be available via StubHub.

Along with the tour announcement, Slipknot have also revealed that their highly anticipated new album will arrive on August 9th. In fact, fans who purchase a pair of tickets to the Knotfest Roadshow will receive a digital copy of the as-yet-untitled disc.

So far, the only taste of the new album we’ve gotten is the single “All Out Life”, which Slipknot dropped as a Halloween surprise last year. The band has been busy in the studio in recent weeks working on the album.

Members of Slipknot will be appearing this Thursday (March 7th) at Los Angeles skate shop Brooklyn Projects for a “Knotfest Roadshow” event, where tickets and exclusive merchandise will be on sale.

You can get tickets to all of Slipknot’s upcoming tour dates here.

Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth “Knotfest Roadshow” Tour Dates:

07/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27 – San Bernardino, CA @ San Manuel Amphitheater

08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fairgrounds *

08/11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

08/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

08/24 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

08/25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/27 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center

08/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/31 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/01 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/04 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

09/07 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/08 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

* = Iowa State Fair – Slipknot & Gojira only