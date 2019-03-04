Slipknot announce Knotfest Roadshow 2019 summer tour, reveal album release date

Get ready, Maggots! Slipknot are taking their Knotfest on the road this summer. The band’s “Knotfest Roadshow” 2019 North American tour features a stacked lineup, with Slipknot headlining a bill that includes Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth.
With the tagline, “A Mind-Altering Collision of Music, Art and Culture”, the Knotfest Roadshow will launch July 26th in Mountain View, California, and run through a September 8th stop in The Woodlands, Texas.
As previously reported, Slipknot will be playing the Iowa State Fair on August 10th in Des Moines. For that show, they’ll be joined by Gojira only.
Tickets for “Knotfest Roadshow” will go on sale this Friday, March 8th, via Live Nation, with various pre-sales happening earlier. Once tickets sell out, they’ll be available via StubHub.
Along with the tour announcement, Slipknot have also revealed that their highly anticipated new album will arrive on August 9th. In fact, fans who purchase a pair of tickets to the Knotfest Roadshow will receive a digital copy of the as-yet-untitled disc.
So far, the only taste of the new album we’ve gotten is the single “All Out Life”, which Slipknot dropped as a Halloween surprise last year. The band has been busy in the studio in recent weeks working on the album.
Members of Slipknot will be appearing this Thursday (March 7th) at Los Angeles skate shop Brooklyn Projects for a “Knotfest Roadshow” event, where tickets and exclusive merchandise will be on sale.
You can get tickets to all of Slipknot’s upcoming tour dates here.
Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth “Knotfest Roadshow” Tour Dates:
07/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27 – San Bernardino, CA @ San Manuel Amphitheater
08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
08/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fairgrounds *
08/11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
08/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
08/24 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
08/25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/27 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center
08/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/31 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
09/01 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/04 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas
09/07 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/08 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
* = Iowa State Fair – Slipknot & Gojira only