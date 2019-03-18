Slipknot part ways with percussionist Chris Fehn

Slipknot

Following a report last week that Chris Fehn had sued his Slipknot bandmates over monetary matters, the metal band has parted ways with its longtime percussionist. Fehn, who wore the long-nosed mask, had been a member of the band since 1998.

A statement posted on the band’s website reads, “Slipknot’s focus is on making album #6, and our upcoming shows around the world, our best ever. Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot. We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life.”



Last week, The Blast reported that Fehn had filed a suit against his Slipknot bandmates, particularly singling out vocalist Corey Taylor and fellow percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, alleging that he was not fairly compensated for profits from touring and merchandise. Fehn apparently accused his bandmates of setting up multiple business entities instead of funneling all the profits through one single company to be split among the band members. He reportedly claimed that he did not receive any compensation from those other entities.

As Slipknot mention in their statement, the lineup change comes at a very active time for the band, with the veteran metal act getting ready to release an as-yet-untitled new album on August 9th. They’re also set to embark on a tour of Europe in June, followed by their North American “Knotfest Roadshow” featuring support from Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. Tickets for all of their upcoming shows are available here.

This marks the second time in a row Slipknot have said goodbye to a high-profile band member prior to a new album release. At the end of 2013, the band parted ways with drummer Jordison before the 2015 release, .5 The Gray Chapter. That album, of course, was named in honor of bassist Paul Gray, who died in 2010. Jordison and Gray have since been replaced by Jay Weinberg and Alessandro Venturella, respectively.