Slipknot tease new album with spooky vocal clip: Stream

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, photo by David Brendan Hall

With Slipknot set to release an as-yet-untitled new album on August 9th, the band has shared some of its progress with a short vocal teaser from the studio sessions.

Besides the lead single “All Out Life”, which was released this past Halloween, the new minute-long clip is the only other thing we’ve heard from the band’s upcoming disc. It features a dark, dissonant vocal from frontman Corey Taylor.



Scenes from the album sessions are a welcome distraction from Slipknot’s recent dispute with former percussionist Chris Fehn, who was ousted from the band after filing a 15-page lawsuit against them over monetary compensation.

Meanwhile, Taylor, who recently appeared on a new rap song with Kid Bookie, opened up to the Des Moines Register about the personal experiences that inspired some of Slipknot’s new material, including the depression surrounding his divorce and his ability to stay sober during that time.

“All I was doing was giving and I found myself absolutely, completely tapped,” he said in the interview. “You could see it in my skin. You could see it in my eyes. That’s basically the journey I’m going to take people on this album … show them what happens to depression when you have no chemicals to fall back on.”

To support the album, Slipknot will head out this summer for their “Knotfest Roadshow” North American tour with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. Tickets are available here.

Check out the new vocal teaser in the clip below.