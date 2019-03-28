slowthai announces debut LP, Nothing Great About Britain, shares “Gorgeous”: Stream

British rapper slowthai has been using his grime-y bars to reveal personal insights and take his home country to task on numerous singles and EPs over the last few years. Now, the rising MC is set to drop his debut full-length, Nothing Great About Britain, on May 17th via True Panther Records/Method Records.
The 11-track effort finds the 24-year-old using his own story to make a greater point about life in the United Kingdom. Explaining the album in a press release, slowthai said,
“It’s basically my experience of growing up [in the UK]; of having a family that were immigrants originally, of the stories they’ve told me, of my childhood and how I’ve lived my life. Through it, I’ve gone on a journey of explaining how everything I was chasing to make me feel good only clouded my judgement. And it took me going through a ton of shit to realise that none of these things – no money, no drugs, no fake relationships – is gonna make me happy, or make me a good person.”
Nothing Great About Britain features production from Kwes Darko, with Mura Masa and Slaves helping on the tracks “Doorman” and “Missing”. slowthai’s fellow grime artists Jaykae and Skepta also appear on “Grow Up” and “Inglorious”, respectively. As a first listen to the record, slowthai has shared the lead single “Gorgeous”, which you can stream below.
Pre-order the album here.
Nothing Great About Britain Artwork:
Nothing Great About Britain Tracklist:
01. Nothing Great About Britain
02. Doorman
03. Dead Leaves
04. Gorgeous
05. Crack
06. Grow Up (feat. Jaykae)
07. Inglorious (feat. Skepta)
08. Toaster
09. Peace of Mind
10. Missing
11. Northampton’s Child
slowthai is also set to make his live US debut with a pair of shows in Los Angeles and New York. Find his full schedule below, and get tickets here.
slowthai 2019 Tour Dates:
03/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
03/29 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
03/30 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Guild of Students – Mountford Hall (BBC 6 Music Festival)
03/31 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
04/01 – London, UK @ York Hall Leisure Centre
06/08 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)
07/07 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park
07/12 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival
08/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/15 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading and Leeds Festival
08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Reading and Leeds Festival
09/13 – Lisbon, PT @ LX Factory & Village Underground