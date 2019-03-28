slowthai announces debut LP, Nothing Great About Britain, shares “Gorgeous”: Stream

slowthai, photo by Crowns & Owls

British rapper slowthai has been using his grime-y bars to reveal personal insights and take his home country to task on numerous singles and EPs over the last few years. Now, the rising MC is set to drop his debut full-length, Nothing Great About Britain, on May 17th via True Panther Records/Method Records.

The 11-track effort finds the 24-year-old using his own story to make a greater point about life in the United Kingdom. Explaining the album in a press release, slowthai said,



“It’s basically my experience of growing up [in the UK]; of having a family that were immigrants originally, of the stories they’ve told me, of my childhood and how I’ve lived my life. Through it, I’ve gone on a journey of explaining how everything I was chasing to make me feel good only clouded my judgement. And it took me going through a ton of shit to realise that none of these things – no money, no drugs, no fake relationships – is gonna make me happy, or make me a good person.”

Nothing Great About Britain features production from Kwes Darko, with Mura Masa and Slaves helping on the tracks “Doorman” and “Missing”. slowthai’s fellow grime artists Jaykae and Skepta also appear on “Grow Up” and “Inglorious”, respectively. As a first listen to the record, slowthai has shared the lead single “Gorgeous”, which you can stream below.

Pre-order the album here.

Nothing Great About Britain Artwork:

Nothing Great About Britain Tracklist:

01. Nothing Great About Britain

02. Doorman

03. Dead Leaves

04. Gorgeous

05. Crack

06. Grow Up (feat. Jaykae)

07. Inglorious (feat. Skepta)

08. Toaster

09. Peace of Mind

10. Missing

11. Northampton’s Child

slowthai is also set to make his live US debut with a pair of shows in Los Angeles and New York. Find his full schedule below, and get tickets here.

slowthai 2019 Tour Dates:

03/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

03/29 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

03/30 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Guild of Students – Mountford Hall (BBC 6 Music Festival)

03/31 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

04/01 – London, UK @ York Hall Leisure Centre

06/08 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

07/07 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

07/12 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival

08/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/15 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading and Leeds Festival

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Reading and Leeds Festival

09/13 – Lisbon, PT @ LX Factory & Village Underground