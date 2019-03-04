Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher team up for North American tour

Smashing Pumpkins (Philip Cosores) and Noel Gallagher (Debi Del Grande)

Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will tour North America together this summer.

The 90’s alt-rock pioneers have mapped out a 16-date tour taking place in August. Kicking off in Camden, New Jersey on August 8th, the itinerary also includes stops in Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and Dallas, and beyond before concluding with dates in Los Angeles and Mountain View, California.



Punk rock veterans AFI will serve as support for the entirety of the tour.

Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 8th via LiveNation. Once they sell out, you can find them on StubHub.

Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Tour Dates:

08/08 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

08/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/10 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

08/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte *

08/21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

08/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/25 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

08/28 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *

08/31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

* = w/ AFI