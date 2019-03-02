Solange unveils When I Get Home companion film: Watch

Solange's When I Get Home

Solange has unveiled a 33-minute companion film to her new album, When I Get Home.

“The film is an exploration of origin, asking the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution,” a press release notes. “The artist returned to Third Ward Houston to answer this.”



Solange directed and edited the film herself with assistance from Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite, and Ray Tintori, along with Autumn Knight and Robert Pruitt.

Check out a short clip below, and watch the full film at Apple Music.

As for the album, it was written, performed, and executive produced by Solange herself, and features contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, Panda Bear, Tyler the Creator, Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, Sampha, Pharrell Williams, Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti, Raphael Saadiq, Metro Boomin, The-Dream, Cassie, Abra, and The Internet’s Steve Lacy. Stream it in full here.