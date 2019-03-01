Solange unveils new album When I Get Home: Stream

Solange's artwork for When I Get Home

Solange has unveiled her new album, When I Get Home. Spanning 19 tracks, it marks Solange’s fourth album to date and serves as the follow-up to her 2016 opus, A Seat at the Table.

When I Get Home was written, performed, and executive produced by Solange herself, but she was hardly in the studio. Among the album’s many contributors were Earl Sweatshirt, Panda Bear, Tyler the Creator, Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, Sampha, Pharrell Williams, Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti, Raphael Saadiq, Metro Boomin, The-Dream, Cassie, Abra, and The Internet’s Steve Lacy.



“Y’all! I’m filled w so much joy right now!!! Wow! I can’t thank y’all enough for this moment and for all the feelings i feel in my body!” Solange wrote in a tweet. “I’m bringing home w me everywhere I go yalll and I ain’t running from shit no more. Your love lifts me up so high. Thank you!”

The album’s release comes ahead of a series of high-profile festival appearances for Solange, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Primavera Sound.

When I Get Home Tracklist:

01. Things I Imagined

02. S McGregor (interlude)

03. Down With The Clique

04. Way To The Show

05. Can I Hold The Mic (interlude)

06. Stay Flo

07. Dreams

08. Nothing Without Intention (interlude)

09. Almeda

10. Time (is)

11. My Skin Is My Logo

12. We Deal With The Freak’n (intermission)

13. Jerrod

14. Binz

15. Beltway

16. Exit Scott (interlude)

17. Sound Of Rain

18. Not Screwed! (interlude)

19. I’m A Witness