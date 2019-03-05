Here’s your first look at Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount Pictures)

Since 1991, Sonic the Hedgehog has been a video game icon. Far more superior than Sega’s “other Mario”, the speedy console mascot has begat countless games, spin-offs, cartoons, and bizarre fringe memes. This Fall, he finally gets the Hollywood treatment.

We’ve known for months that Ben Schwartz will voice the testy hedgehog (and that Jim Carrey will play his nemesis Dr. Robotnik), but we’ve only seen brief teases of the new blue blur. Now, we finally have a closer look, and not exactly in the way Paramount intended.



This past week, an advertising agency accidentally released a brand deck, which included full images of the new Sonic design. Naturally, the Internet made sure that their cleanup crew could stop the images from going wide. So, feast your eyes:

A few quick notes on the new design:

–So his gloves are a physical part of his body, huh?

–This is cursed.

–He is not malicious, which is good for Sonic to be.

–What unforgiving God gave him human eyes?

–Seriously, the gloves are covered in fur? Did he grow them? What’s underneath? Is it just a horrible ball of visible nerve endings? It is, isn’t it?

So many questions, zero answers. Odds are we’ll get a better look at this new Sonic when the trailer eventually rolls out of Emerald Town. Until then, we’ll have to keep lacing our shoes ahead of its November 8th release.