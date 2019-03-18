Squeeze announce “The Difford & Tilbrook Songbook Tour”

Squeeze's Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook

Veteran British rockers Squeeze are planning to bring their extensive catalog to the US this summer.

Scheduled for August and September, “The Difford & Tilbrook Songbook Tour” will see founding members Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook deliver setlists chock-full of Squeeze hits. Fans can expect to hear “Cool for Cats”, “Up the Junction”, “Another Nail in My Heart”, and plenty more.



The two frontmen will also treat crowds to some of their own solo releases. Between the pair, there’s at least seven albums’ worth of potential source material.

Stops on “The Difford & Tilbrook Songbook Tour” include Washington, DC, Asbury Park, New York, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The itinerary also lists gigs in Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Louisville, and Atlanta.

Consult Squeeze’s full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22nd, and you can grab tickets here.

Squeeze 2019 Tour Dates:

08/14 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House

08/15 – Derry, NH @ The Tupelo Music Hall

08/16 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center

08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center

08/20 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

08/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

08/24 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/25 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus

08/27 – Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

08/29 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

08/30 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

09/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre

09/04 – Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall

09/06 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center

09/07 – Park City, UT @ Deer Valley Resort

09/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/10 – Salem, OR @ The Elsinore Theatre

09/12 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

09/15 – Chandler, AZ @ The Chandler Center

09/17 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount

09/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

Squeeze’s last album, The Knowledge, dropped in 2017. Pick up that LP and the band’s other releases on vinyl by popping over here.

Revisit two of Squeeze’s biggest hits: