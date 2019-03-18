Squeeze announce “The Difford & Tilbrook Songbook Tour”

Veteran British rockers Squeeze are planning to bring their extensive catalog to the US this summer.
Scheduled for August and September, “The Difford & Tilbrook Songbook Tour” will see founding members Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook deliver setlists chock-full of Squeeze hits. Fans can expect to hear “Cool for Cats”, “Up the Junction”, “Another Nail in My Heart”, and plenty more.
The two frontmen will also treat crowds to some of their own solo releases. Between the pair, there’s at least seven albums’ worth of potential source material.
Stops on “The Difford & Tilbrook Songbook Tour” include Washington, DC, Asbury Park, New York, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The itinerary also lists gigs in Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Louisville, and Atlanta.
Consult Squeeze’s full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22nd, and you can grab tickets here.
Squeeze 2019 Tour Dates:
08/14 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House
08/15 – Derry, NH @ The Tupelo Music Hall
08/16 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center
08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center
08/20 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
08/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
08/24 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
08/25 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus
08/27 – Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
08/29 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
08/30 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
09/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
09/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre
09/04 – Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall
09/06 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center
09/07 – Park City, UT @ Deer Valley Resort
09/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/10 – Salem, OR @ The Elsinore Theatre
09/12 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
09/15 – Chandler, AZ @ The Chandler Center
09/17 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount
09/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
Squeeze’s last album, The Knowledge, dropped in 2017. Pick up that LP and the band’s other releases on vinyl by popping over here.
Revisit two of Squeeze’s biggest hits: