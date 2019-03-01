Stardragon introduce themselves with video for scorching single “In the Middle”: Watch

Stardragon

A brand-new band with a big sound, Stardragon are unleashing their debut song and video, “In the Middle”, right here at Heavy Consequence. The duo is comprised of singer-guitarist Dror Mohar and multi-instrumentalist Joseph E-Shine (seen on drums in the video).

Mohar is also a sound designer and mixer who has worked on such films as The Greatest Showman, Django, and Revenant, while E-Shine has already established himself as a prominent musician and producer in his native Israel, having worked with singers Ninet Tayeb and Meir Banai, and as a member of the group Ha Dag Nahash. He also plays guitar and keyboards on Barns Courtney’s current alternative rock hit, “99”.



Now, both based in LA, the pair formed Stardragon last year, and plan on releasing new music throughout 2019. The song “In the Middle” showcases Mohar’s powerful range, as he hits an impressive upper register during the fiery chorus, as E-Shine pounds away on the drum kit.

Regarding the song’s lyrics, the band tells us, “We live in an extreme time. The most incredible and terrible things from around the world are just another post on Instagram that’ll be irrelevant within five minutes. ‘In the Middle’ is about how these extremes change us, how they push social boundaries on a daily basis and how being exposed to everything, all the time — they pull us to the edge. ‘In the Middle’ is about not buying into that — about how the best of life can be right where you are — right there in the middle.”

Stardragon will be playing a showcase gig at No Name in Los Angeles tomorrow night (March 2nd) at 8:30 p.m. in celebration of the new video’s release. Watch the “In the Middle” video below: