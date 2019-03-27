Static-X “reveal” singer for reunion tour, uncover unreleased Wayne Static vocal tracks

With the Static-X reunion tour set to kick off in June, the band has “revealed” the singer who will handle vocals on the trek — sort of. In a new promo video, the industrial metal act shows the mystery vocalist wearing a mask in the likeness of late frontman Wayne Static while performing the track “Bled for Days” with the band.
The North American tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Wisconsin Death Trip album and pays homage to the band’s late vocalist, features co-headliner DevilDriver and support from Dope. While the identity of the singer has not been officially revealed, some reports suggest that Dope frontman Edsel Dope is sporting the Static mask in the video.
In a Facebook post accompanying the new promo video, the band stated, “Everyone wants to know who will be singing and how we will be pulling off the material live…. Well, here it is. Watch this video and you will see and hear exactly what we will be doing on the tour.”
The statement continued, “For us, the goal was 100% about recapturing the vibe and the spirit of Static-X. We were never interested in using a hologram or using Wayne’s pre-recorded vocals. It has to be real and it has to have a soul and a pulse. Static-X has always been four guys. Two guitars, bass, drums, and vocals. We didn’t want to mess with that formula. This is the most electric version of Wisconsin Death Trip 2.0 that we can imagine, without actually having Wayne here with us.”
Along with the tour, the band is releasing a new album, Project Regeneration, which will feature 12 new Static-X songs, with vocals that were laid down by Wayne Static before his death in 2014, as well as yet-to-be-revealed guest vocalists.
In a post yesterday, the band — featuring classic members Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi — revealed that initial plans for the album have changed thanks to a surprising discovery. “After announcing Project Regeneration to the world, we unexpectedly uncovered even more unreleased tracks left behind by Wayne. Because of this, the album will have fewer guest vocalists and more complete songs featuring lead vocals by Wayne Static. In the end, we couldn’t be more excited about the music that we are making together.”
Static-X have started to roll out dates for a second North American leg that kicks off in December. See all the stateside dates below, and grab tickets for the tour here.
Static-X and DevilDriver Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Dope:
06/18 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater
06/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
06/21 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live
06/22 – Houston, TX @ The Warehouse
06/23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
06/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
06/26 – Greenville, SC @ The Firmament
06/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
06/29 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
06/30 – Scranton, PA @ Levels
07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
07/03 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
07/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey
07/05 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s
07/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
07/07 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
07/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel’s
07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
07/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel
07/12 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s
07/14 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
07/18 – Cadott, WI @ Cadott Rockfest
07/19 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem @ Hard Rock Casino
07/20 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
07/21 – Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater
07/23 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One
07/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
12/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
12/12 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
12/13 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
12/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
12/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater