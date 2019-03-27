Static-X “reveal” singer for reunion tour, uncover unreleased Wayne Static vocal tracks

Static-X mystery singer, via YouTube

With the Static-X reunion tour set to kick off in June, the band has “revealed” the singer who will handle vocals on the trek — sort of. In a new promo video, the industrial metal act shows the mystery vocalist wearing a mask in the likeness of late frontman Wayne Static while performing the track “Bled for Days” with the band.

The North American tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Wisconsin Death Trip album and pays homage to the band’s late vocalist, features co-headliner DevilDriver and support from Dope. While the identity of the singer has not been officially revealed, some reports suggest that Dope frontman Edsel Dope is sporting the Static mask in the video.



In a Facebook post accompanying the new promo video, the band stated, “Everyone wants to know who will be singing and how we will be pulling off the material live…. Well, here it is. Watch this video and you will see and hear exactly what we will be doing on the tour.”

The statement continued, “For us, the goal was 100% about recapturing the vibe and the spirit of Static-X. We were never interested in using a hologram or using Wayne’s pre-recorded vocals. It has to be real and it has to have a soul and a pulse. Static-X has always been four guys. Two guitars, bass, drums, and vocals. We didn’t want to mess with that formula. This is the most electric version of Wisconsin Death Trip 2.0 that we can imagine, without actually having Wayne here with us.”

Along with the tour, the band is releasing a new album, Project Regeneration, which will feature 12 new Static-X songs, with vocals that were laid down by Wayne Static before his death in 2014, as well as yet-to-be-revealed guest vocalists.

In a post yesterday, the band — featuring classic members Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi — revealed that initial plans for the album have changed thanks to a surprising discovery. “After announcing Project Regeneration to the world, we unexpectedly uncovered even more unreleased tracks left behind by Wayne. Because of this, the album will have fewer guest vocalists and more complete songs featuring lead vocals by Wayne Static. In the end, we couldn’t be more excited about the music that we are making together.”

Static-X have started to roll out dates for a second North American leg that kicks off in December. See all the stateside dates below, and grab tickets for the tour here.

Static-X and DevilDriver Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Dope:

06/18 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

06/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

06/21 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

06/22 – Houston, TX @ The Warehouse

06/23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

06/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

06/26 – Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

06/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

06/29 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

06/30 – Scranton, PA @ Levels

07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

07/03 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

07/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey

07/05 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

07/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

07/07 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

07/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel’s

07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

07/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel

07/12 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s

07/14 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

07/18 – Cadott, WI @ Cadott Rockfest

07/19 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem @ Hard Rock Casino

07/20 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

07/21 – Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

07/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

12/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

12/12 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

12/13 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

12/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

12/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater