Donald Fagen to play Steely Dan’s Aja and Gaucho in full

Steely Dan

Last year saw Donald Fagen resurrect Steely Dan for a nine-date residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre during which he performed a number of the band’s classic albums in full. This September, he’ll stage a similar (albeit smaller) residency at the Met in Philadelphia.

Taking place November 6th, 8th, and 9th, the three-night swing will see Fagen play Steely Dan’s 1977 album Aja and 1980’s Gaucho in full during the first two nights, before concluding with a greatest hits gig.



Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15th at Noon via the Met’s website.

Steely Dan’s tour schedule also includes an ongoing residency at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, along with one-off dates in Moline, Illinois and Lincoln California. See the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Steely Dan 2019 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

04/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

04/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

09/04 – Moline, IL @ Taxslayer Center

09/13 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Aja)

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Gaucho)

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Greatest Hits Show)