Stef Chura announces new album, Midnight, shares “Method Man”: Stream

Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura introduced herself to the world with her 2017 debut album, Messes. Today, she has announced the follow-up, Midnight, which she worked on with the help of Car Seat Headrest mastermind Will Toledo.
Compared to its predecessor, the forthcoming LP was written with more clarity and reflection. “I think a lot of Messes was lyrically unintelligible which was somewhat of a bummer to me,” Chura explains in a statement. “I had no self awareness that I was singing like that. With this album I wanted it to be clearer and more listenable, in a number of ways.”
In addition to assisting Chura in realizing her vision, Toledo left his own impression on Midnight. “This album has a depth to it and a particular sound because of Will,” she remarks.
To tease the new album, Chura has unleashed “Method Man”. A clamorous, high-energy jam, the single sounds like Karen O fronting a grunge-leaning art-rock band from Seattle. This is all to say that it will rock your face off and should be promptly added to playlists like our own New Sounds mix.
Take a listen below.
Midnight arrives June 7th through Saddle Creek. Find the artwork and full tracklist below.
Midnight Artwork:
Midnight Tracklist:
01. All I Do is Lie
02. Scream
03. Degrees
04. Method Man
05. Trumbull
06. Jumpin’ Jack
07. Sincerely Yours
08. 3D Girl
09. Sweet Sweet Midnight
10. Love Song
11. They’ll Never
12. Eyes Without a Face
In support, Chura will spend most of the spring and summer touring across the US.
Stef Chura 2019 Tour Dates:
03/12-14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW 2019
03/16 – Hot Springs, AR @ Valley of the Vapors
03/17 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
04/23 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
07/05 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
07/06 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
07/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake
07/08 – Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo
07/09 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
07/15 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
07/16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
07/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
07/20 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite
07/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Regal Room
07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
07/26 – San Diego, CA @ Sodabar
07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre
07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord
07/30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
08/02 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
08/03 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
08/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
08/06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
08/07 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb
08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
08/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Backroom at Colectivo
