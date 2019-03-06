Stef Chura announces new album, Midnight, shares “Method Man”: Stream

Stef Chura, photo by Chloe Sells

Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura introduced herself to the world with her 2017 debut album, Messes. Today, she has announced the follow-up, Midnight, which she worked on with the help of Car Seat Headrest mastermind Will Toledo.

Compared to its predecessor, the forthcoming LP was written with more clarity and reflection. “I think a lot of Messes was lyrically unintelligible which was somewhat of a bummer to me,” Chura explains in a statement. “I had no self awareness that I was singing like that. With this album I wanted it to be clearer and more listenable, in a number of ways.”



(Read: Why Car Seat Headrest Is The Indie Rock Hero We’ve Been Waiting For)

In addition to assisting Chura in realizing her vision, Toledo left his own impression on Midnight. “This album has a depth to it and a particular sound because of Will,” she remarks.

To tease the new album, Chura has unleashed “Method Man”. A clamorous, high-energy jam, the single sounds like Karen O fronting a grunge-leaning art-rock band from Seattle. This is all to say that it will rock your face off and should be promptly added to playlists like our own New Sounds mix.

Take a listen below.

Midnight arrives June 7th through Saddle Creek. Find the artwork and full tracklist below.

Midnight Artwork:

Midnight Tracklist:

01. All I Do is Lie

02. Scream

03. Degrees

04. Method Man

05. Trumbull

06. Jumpin’ Jack

07. Sincerely Yours

08. 3D Girl

09. Sweet Sweet Midnight

10. Love Song

11. They’ll Never

12. Eyes Without a Face

In support, Chura will spend most of the spring and summer touring across the US.

Stef Chura 2019 Tour Dates:

03/12-14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW 2019

03/16 – Hot Springs, AR @ Valley of the Vapors

03/17 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

04/23 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

07/05 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

07/06 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

07/08 – Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo

07/09 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

07/15 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

07/16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

07/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/20 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Regal Room

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

07/26 – San Diego, CA @ Sodabar

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

07/30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

08/02 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

08/03 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

08/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

08/07 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

08/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Backroom at Colectivo

To pick up Messes and Chura’s other vinyl releases, head over here.