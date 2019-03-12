Stephen King’s The Talisman gets The Handmaid’s Tale director

The Talisman by Stephen King

For decades, Steven Spielberg has tried adapting Stephen King’s The Talisman, and he’s come close in recent years. In 2017, he even tapped Josh Boone to pen the screenplay, which led everyone to believe the fantasy novel might actually be a reality.

It will be, though Spielberg won’t be at the camera, and Boone won’t be at the typewriter, either. According to Collider, his own Amblin imprint has hired The Handmaid’s Tale director Mike Baker to helm the project from a screenplay by Buried’s Chris Sparling.



We’re game for Baker’s eye, especially given his strengths adapting Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, but Sparling will have to charm us. His claustrophobic screenplay is really no match for the world-building of King’s underrated epic.

Even so, it’s comforting to know things are finally set in motion on the project. In the meantime, revisit The Losers’ Club’s complete dissection of the novel below in which the gang breaks everything down in all its fantastic glory.

