Stephen Malkmus shares lonely new song “Come Get Me”: Stream

Stephen Malkmus, photo by Robbie Augspurger

On March 15th, Stephen Malkmus will take a weight off his back and finally release his “rejected” electronic solo album, Groove Denied. Already, we’ve heard two scoops of the digital ash in “Viktor Borgia” and “Rushing the Acid Frat”, and now he’s given us a third.

Titled “Come Get Me”, the latest track finds our ol’ Malkmus sitting by his lonesome as he sings these sad bastard lyrics: “Won’t somebody come get me/ I’m all alone here I can’t see/ Any reason to wallow/ In this decanter.” Christ, please, will someone go get him, already?



Grab your keys and pick him up below in the song’s hilarious lyric video. As you can see, those tongue-in-cheek portraits that have accompanied this album’s release weren’t simply for one-note yucks. No, there’s a whole goddamn museum full of ’em.

Groove Denied is due out March 15th through Matador Records. In support, Malkmus has announced more 2019 tour dates, including new gigs in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Paris. He’ll be joined by opening acts Eleanor Friedberger and Mary Lattimore. Find Malkmus’ updated itinerary below and get your tickets now.

Catch up on Malkmus’ releases by expanding your vinyl collection.

Stephen Malkmus 2019 Tour Dates:

04/30 – New York, NY @ 92Y

05/01 – Toronto ON @ The Great Hall ^#

05/02 – New York, NY @ The Kitchen ^

05/03 – Somerville MA @ Arts At The Armory ^#

05/04 – Ardmore PA @ Ardmore Music Hall ^#

05/05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage ^#

05/07 – Austin TX @ 3TEN ACL Live ^

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Art Institute of Chicago Fullerton ^

05/10 – Portland OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

05/11 – Seattle WA @ Columbia City Theater ^

05/14 – San Francisco CA @ Swedish American Hall ^%

05/15 – Los Angeles CA @ Lodge Room ^%

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound *

05/31 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song *

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival *

06/04 – Sint-Niklaas, BE @ De Casino *

06/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust *

06/07 – Stockholm SE @ Debaser Strand *

06/08 – Helsinki FI @ Sideways Festival *

06/11 – Oslo NO, @ Parkteatret *

06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest *

06/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille (Little) Vega *

06/15 – Duisburg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival *

06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival *

06/18 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun *

06/19 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

* = w/ The Jicks

^ = Malkmus solo

# = w/ Eleanor Friedberger

% = w/ Mary Lattimore