Stephen Malkmus unveils new electronic album Groove Denied: Stream

Stephen Malkmus, photo by Robbie Augspurger Viktorborgia

Stephen Malkmus has revealed his new album, Denied Groove. It’s available to stream in full below.

His first solo effort nearly two decades, Groove Denied finds Malkmus straying from the indie rock-oriented edge of his acclaimed 2018 album, Sparkle Hard. Rather than guitars at the forefront, the Pavement frontman incorporated keyboard arrangements and other electronic instruments.



In a previous statement, Malkmus noted some of his new toys, listing off “bass, drums, E drums with addictive drums, sh*tloads of weird old echoes, ableton, memory moog,” as well as a “roland 2080, 808, simmons drum machine, boss 303, guitar, vox, tambourine, shakers, organ, and Yamaha keyboard.”

“It’s just me with drum machines,” Malkmus contends. “Guitars are not the focus. They’re on there, but the guitar player’s not really the alpha. Towards the end, it starts bleeding into guitar-ness. It’s waters I don’t usually swim in. I don’t think it’s too much of a head-scratcher.”

Per a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune, Malkmus worked on the album by his lonesome for nearly 13 years, recording 90% of it in Oregon with the rest of it having been tracked in Berlin.

In his review of the album, Consequence of Sound writer John Everhart praised:

“…Groove Denied is the sound of Malkmus truly untethered, and once you get past the initial jolt of its radical stylistic change, you’ll recognize it for being the great album it is. Don’t let the ascetic nature of the arrangements fool you. Malkmus is trying to blow our minds, and he succeeds spectacularly.”

Groove Denied Artwork:

Groove Denied Tracklist:



Eins

01. Belziger Faceplant

02. A Bit Wilder

03. Viktor Borgia

04. Come Get Me

05. Forget Your Place

Zwei

06. Rushing The Acid Frat

07. Love The Door

08. Bossviscerate

09. Ocean of Revenge

To support Denied Groove, Malkmus will launch a brief North American tour in May with the help of opening acts Eleanor Friedberger and Mary Lattimore. Purchase tickets here.

Complete your vinyl collection by picking up Malkmus’ previous releases here.