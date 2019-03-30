Harry Styles inducts Stevie Nicks into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Watch

Stevie Nicks inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 2019 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were inducted on Friday during a ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Among the seven inductees was Stevie Nicks, who makes history as being the first female artist to be inducted twice. After receiving the honors in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac, this year she enters the Hall of Fame as a solo act.

On hand to induct Nicks was Harry Styles. The pop star and former One Directioner is a longtime fan of Nicks and his own music often channels the rock era of the ’70s. Styles and Nicks previously performed together live, and have since established close bonds — Nicks even once described Styles as “the son I never had.”



In his induction speech, Styles was quick to point out that Nick was the first woman to be inducted twice. . “She is forever current. She is forever Stevie,” he remarked. “On Halloween, 1 in 7 people dress as Stevie Nicks. She is both an adjective and a verb. To quote my father, ‘That was so Stevie nicks.’ And to quote my mother, ‘I Stevie Nicks-ed that shit so hard.'”

During her own speach, Nicks said, “I hope… what I am doing is opening up the door for other women to go like, ‘Hey, man, I can do it too.'”

Prior to her induction speech, Nicks played a brief set that included “Stand Back”, “Leather and Lace” with Eagles’ Don Henley, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with Styles, and “Edge of Seventeen”. Watch clips of the performance here.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class also includes Radiohead, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and The Zombies. Find full coverage of the ceremony here. Video of the full event will be broadcast on HBO on Saturday, April 27th.

