Stevie Nicks performs with Harry Styles at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Watch

Nicks made history as the first female act to be inducted twice

by
on March 29, 2019, 7:35pm
Stevie Nicks with Harry Styles
Stevie Nicks was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday during a ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The pop goddess made history as the first female artist to be inducted twice — first as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, then as a solo act.

Nicks kicked off the evening with a performance that included “Stand Back” and “Leather and Lace” featuring Eagles’ Don Henley. She then revisited her Tom Petty collaboration, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”, with Harry Styles filling in for the late rocker. She concluded the set with a performance of her seminal track, “Edge of Seventeen”.

(Read: A Running List of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Omissions)

Watch fan-captured clips of the performance below.

Nicks was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Styles, whom she once called “the son I never had.” You can watch clips of here speech here.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class also includes RadioheadThe CureJanet Jackson, Roxy MusicDef Leppard, and The Zombies. Find full coverage of the ceremony here. The event will receive a TV broadcast on HBO on April 27th.

