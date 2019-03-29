Stevie Nicks performs with Harry Styles at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Watch

Stevie Nicks with Harry Styles

Stevie Nicks was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday during a ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The pop goddess made history as the first female artist to be inducted twice — first as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, then as a solo act.

Nicks kicked off the evening with a performance that included “Stand Back” and “Leather and Lace” featuring Eagles’ Don Henley. She then revisited her Tom Petty collaboration, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”, with Harry Styles filling in for the late rocker. She concluded the set with a performance of her seminal track, “Edge of Seventeen”.



Watch fan-captured clips of the performance below.

Stevie and surprise guest Don Henley singing “Leather and Lace.” #RockHall2019 pic.twitter.com/2KeasXW3W7 — Patrick Ryan (@PatRyanWrites) March 29, 2019

©️harry_queenx | Harry preforming Stop dragging my heart around with Stevie Nicks tonight at the #RockHall2019 ceremony pic.twitter.com/3F9BJjO6WA — 1DStalker (@1DStalker) March 29, 2019

Harry y Stevie Nicks cantando en The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!! pic.twitter.com/CNBCIPPWPI — Harry Styles Bolivia (@HarryStylesBol) March 29, 2019

Nicks was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Styles, whom she once called “the son I never had.” You can watch clips of here speech here.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class also includes Radiohead, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and The Zombies. Find full coverage of the ceremony here. The event will receive a TV broadcast on HBO on April 27th.