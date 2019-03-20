At last! Stranger Things season 3 trailer has arrived: Watch

Stranger Things Season 3

The gap between season two and season three of Stranger Things has been brutal. It’s not only been over a year of waiting, but over a year of teasing from the Duffer brothers, who have slowly leaked details at the pace of a rude mouth breather. Hell, we didn’t even know when the season would drop until this past New Year’s Eve, when Netflix finally confirmed a July 4th release.

Now, we finally have a trailer, and no, it’s not another commercial for Starcourt Mall. As the Duffers, the cast, and the crew have hinted at this past year, the third season will be quite the expansive chapter for Stranger Things, delivering all types of new horror and adventures that echo the works of Carpenter, Romero, and Cronenberg. Plus, rats!



Watch the trailer below, celebrate with an Eggo, and read our 11 theories.

As previously reported, the third season will introduce new characters like Cary Elwes’ corrupt Mayor Kline, Jake Busey’s sleazy reporter Bruce, and Maya Hawke’s alt-girl Rose, who works with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) at the Starcourt Mall. They’ll all join the principal cast led by Hawkins finest Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) and everyone’s favorite AV Club.

