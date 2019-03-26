Tacocat shares bubbly new single “Hologram”: Stream

Tacocat, photo by Helen Moga

Seattle-based quartet Tacocat are gearing up for the release of their latest album, This Mess is a Place. The follow-up to 2016’s Lost Time is due out May 3rd, and today the band is previewing their forthcoming release with a new single called “Hologram”.

The song finds the indie-punk band leaning heavily into their pop sensibilities, offering introspective and thoughtful lyrics paired within the saccharine composition. As lead singer Emily Nokes croons, “Just remember if you can/ Power is a hologram,” the group comments on power dynamics and the nature of reality. All the while, their feminist discourse is housed within an immensely catchy number, as you can hear for yourself below.



Tacocat’s fourth full-length LP overall, This Mess is a Place marks their first album on Sub Pop. Produced by longtime collaborator Erik Blood, the record addresses the United States’ political climate in a post-Trump world. Per a press release, the upcoming collection is about “figuring out how to respond to a new reality where evil isn’t hiding under the surface at all — it’s front and center, with new tragedies and civil rights assaults filling up the scroll of the newsfeed every day.” However, despite this somewhat dark subject matter, the band twists these ideas, delighting in each track’s political critique with energy and hope.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

As Nokes explained, “We can examine some hard stuff, make fun of some evil stuff, feel some soft feelings, feel some rage feelings, feel some bitter-ass feelings, sift through memories, feel wavy-existential, and still go get a banana daiquiri at the end.”

Previously, Tacocat released lead single “Grains of Salt”. Pre-orders for This Mess is A Place are going on now, and you can find the artwork and tracklist below. You can also stock up on past Tacocat releases here.

This Mess is a Place Artwork:

This Mess is a Place Tracklist:

01. Hologram

02. New World

03. Grains of Salt

04. The Joke of Life

05. Little Friend

06. Rose-Colored Sky

07. The Problem

08. Crystal Ball

09. Meet Me at La Palma

10. Miles and Miles

AfterThis Mess is a Place drops at the beginning of May, Tacocat will embark an extensive North American tour. From spring until late June, the group will zig-zag across the country, with stops in major markets across the US. Check out their full itinerary below, and find tickets here.

Tacocat 2019 Tour Dates:

05/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

05/15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

05/19 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall

05/21 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Drunken Unicorn

05/23 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

05/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

06/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at the Market

06/12 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

06/13 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

06/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

06/15 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/19 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/21 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

06/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg Theater

06/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/28 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater