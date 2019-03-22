Tame Impala return with new single “Patience”: Stream

Tame Impala have officially returned! Ahead of their upcoming US tour, which includes headlining spots at Coachella and Lollapalooza, as well as their Saturday Night Live debut, Kevin Parker’s psych-rock project has unveiled a brand new single.
“Patience” marks Tame Impala’s first new music since 2015’s Currents. More recently, Parker has collaborated with Lady Gaga, Theophilus London, and Travis Scott, among many others.
Presumambly, “Patience” serves as the first preview of Tame Impala’s upcoming fourth LP. Despite their upcoming appearances on SNL and at Coachella, Parker recently said he’s under no strict timeline to complete the album. “I like to think that the album is its own thing,” he explained. “I wouldn’t want in 20 years to be listening to an album I made now and think that I finished it for any deadline or any particular reason. It was finished because it was finished.”
Ahead of the band’s new LP, stock up on their past catalog here. That way, you’ll be prepared once they return to the stage. See their full tour schedule below, and pick tickets up here.
Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
05/07 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
05/11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01-02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/06-08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/21-23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/21-23 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
07/27-28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/06-08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/15-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival