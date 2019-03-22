Tame Impala return with new single “Patience”: Stream

Tame Impala have officially returned! Ahead of their upcoming US tour, which includes headlining spots at Coachella and Lollapalooza, as well as their Saturday Night Live debut, Kevin Parker’s psych-rock project has unveiled a brand new single.

“Patience” marks Tame Impala’s first new music since 2015’s Currents. More recently, Parker has collaborated with Lady Gaga, Theophilus London, and Travis Scott, among many others.



Presumambly, “Patience” serves as the first preview of Tame Impala’s upcoming fourth LP. Despite their upcoming appearances on SNL and at Coachella, Parker recently said he’s under no strict timeline to complete the album. “I like to think that the album is its own thing,” he explained. “I wouldn’t want in 20 years to be listening to an album I made now and think that I finished it for any deadline or any particular reason. It was finished because it was finished.”

Ahead of the band’s new LP, stock up on their past catalog here. That way, you’ll be prepared once they return to the stage. See their full tour schedule below, and pick tickets up here.

Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

05/07 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

05/11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01-02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/06-08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/21-23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/21-23 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

07/27-28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06-08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/15-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival