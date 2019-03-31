Tame Impala debut new songs “Patience” and “Borderline” on SNL: Watch

Tame Impala on SNL

Earlier this month, Tame Impala awarded patient fans with the release of their first new single in four years. On Saturday, Kevin Parker brought his Australian psych-pop outfit to SNL, where they performed “Patience” live for the time. Even more exciting, they used the occasion to debut a second new song, which fans have referred to as “Borderline”. Replay both performances below

Presumambly, both tracks are taken from Tame Impala’s upcoming fourth album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2015’s Currents.



(Song of the Week: Tame Impala Goes Vintage Psychedelic on “Patience”)

Next up for Tame Impala? A headlining appearance at Coachella, which kick starts a busy summer on the festival circuit. See their full tour schedule below, and pick tickets up here.

Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

05/07 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

05/11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01-02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/06-08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/21-23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/21-23 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

07/27-28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/02-04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/06-08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/15-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival