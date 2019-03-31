Tame Impala debut new songs “Patience” and “Borderline” on SNL: Watch

Earlier this month, Tame Impala awarded patient fans with the release of their first new single in four years. On Saturday, Kevin Parker brought his Australian psych-pop outfit to SNL, where they performed “Patience” live for the time. Even more exciting, they used the occasion to debut a second new song, which fans have referred to as “Borderline”. Replay both performances below
Presumambly, both tracks are taken from Tame Impala’s upcoming fourth album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2015’s Currents.
(Song of the Week: Tame Impala Goes Vintage Psychedelic on “Patience”)
Next up for Tame Impala? A headlining appearance at Coachella, which kick starts a busy summer on the festival circuit. See their full tour schedule below, and pick tickets up here.
Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
05/07 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
05/11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01-02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/06-08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/21-23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/21-23 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
07/27-28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/02-04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/06-08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/15-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival