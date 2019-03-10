Tame Impala to make Saturday Night Live debut

Coachella isn’t the only major gig on Tame Impala’s calendar. On March 30th, Kevin Parker will bring his acclaimed project to the hallowed halls of Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H for their Saturday Night Live debut. The band will serve as the evening’s musical guest, appearing alongside Killing Eve star Sandra Oh, who’s been tapped to host.
Parker appeared on SNL earlier in the season, backing Travis Scott for a medley of Astroworld songs. However, this will mark Tame Impala’s inaugural appearance on the iconic sketch comedy show. Hopefully this time around, Parker remembers to tell the rest of his bandmates about the gig.
A new Tame Impala album — the follow-up to 2015’s Currents — is currently in the works. Despite their upcoming appearances on SNL and at Coachella, Parker recently said he’s under no strict timeline to complete the album. “I like to think that the album is its own thing,” he explained. “I wouldn’t want in 20 years to be listening to an album I made now and think that I finished it for any deadline or any particular reason. It was finished because it was finished.”
Update: Parker appears to have shared a snippet of new music via Tame Impala’s Instagram.
See Tame Impala’s full upcoming tour schedule below. You can pick tickets up here.
Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
05/07 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
05/11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01-02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/06-08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/21-23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/21-23 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
07/27-28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
08/06-08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/15-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival