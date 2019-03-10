Tame Impala to make Saturday Night Live debut

Tame Impala, photo by Derrick Rossignol

Coachella isn’t the only major gig on Tame Impala’s calendar. On March 30th, Kevin Parker will bring his acclaimed project to the hallowed halls of Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H for their Saturday Night Live debut. The band will serve as the evening’s musical guest, appearing alongside Killing Eve star Sandra Oh, who’s been tapped to host.

Parker appeared on SNL earlier in the season, backing Travis Scott for a medley of Astroworld songs. However, this will mark Tame Impala’s inaugural appearance on the iconic sketch comedy show. Hopefully this time around, Parker remembers to tell the rest of his bandmates about the gig.



A new Tame Impala album — the follow-up to 2015’s Currents — is currently in the works. Despite their upcoming appearances on SNL and at Coachella, Parker recently said he’s under no strict timeline to complete the album. “I like to think that the album is its own thing,” he explained. “I wouldn’t want in 20 years to be listening to an album I made now and think that I finished it for any deadline or any particular reason. It was finished because it was finished.”

Update: Parker appears to have shared a snippet of new music via Tame Impala’s Instagram.

See Tame Impala’s full upcoming tour schedule below. You can pick tickets up here.

Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

05/07 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

05/11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01-02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/06-08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/21-23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/21-23 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

07/27-28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/06-08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/15-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival