Tank and the Bangas announce new album, Green Balloon, share lush single “Ants”: Stream

Tank and the Bangas

On May 3rd, Tank and the Bangas will drop their sophomore album, Green Balloon, via Verve Forecast. In anticipation, the New Orleans five-piece have released the first single, “Ants”, and its hand-drawn music video.

The ensemble led by charismatic singer and rapper Tarriona “Tank” Ball rose to fame after entering NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2017. The group’s eclectic and energetic fusion of R&B, hip-hop, and spoken-word poetry captivated audiences, with their theatric submission of the percussive song “Quick” ultimately winning the competition. Green Balloon marks their first full-length effort since that viral success two years ago, following up their 2013 debut album, Think Tank. Well-known producers such as Jack Splash, Mark Batson, Zaytoven, Louie Lastic, and Robert Glasper (who also features on a few tracks) were all tapped to help create the 17-track LP.



As Tank explained in a statement, “Green Balloon is a sister to Think Tank… Think Tank was 12, and Green Balloon is 16 and having sex. She’s out there.” She elaborated further on the thought process behind album:

“Everything we’re influenced by we don’t have a problem putting on a record because we don’t feel like we’re stuck in one lane… When we’re creating, we are creating. We never say: That sounded too blues-y, that sounded too country, that’s too hip-hop. It’s just that’s what this feels like, so let’s push that feeling to its completion, make it feel good.”

The new song, “Ants”, showcases the Bangas’ genre-melding sound. Opening with Tank’s soulful vocals over minimalist bell chime, the tune quickly shifts into a stream-of-consciousness flow. From there, it expands into a wild ride through slinky backing beats, bright gospel-inspired harmonies, and lush soundscapes. Appropriately, the release has been partnered with a similarly off-the-walls music video, with an artist illustrating by hand the rapid-fire lyrics.

Watch for yourself below.

Pre-orders for the new LP are going on here. The cover art and tracklist are below.

Green Balloon Artwork:

Green Balloon Tracklist:

01. Colors Introduction

02. Spaceships

03. Dope Girl Magic

04. Ants

05. Hot Air Balloons (feat. Alex Isley)

06. Forgetfulness

07. Get Up Interlude (feat. Robert Glasper)

08. Too High Prelude

09. I Don’t Get High

10. Happy Town (feat. Pell)

11. Nice Things

12. Smoke.Netflix.Chill.

13. Floating Interlude

14. Mr. Lion

15. In London Interlude (feat. Robert Glasper)

16. Lazy Daze (feat. Robert Glasper)

17. Colors Change

To promote Green Balloons, Tank and the Bangas will hit the road in the next few months, interspersing headlining shows with a number of summer festival appearances. See the full itinerary below, and get tickets here.

Tank and the Bangas Tour Dates:

03/08 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury

03/09 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

03/10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/12 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House

03/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

03/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

03/16 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall at 1884 Lounge

04/03 – Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater

04/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

04/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

04/18 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

04/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/20 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

04/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

04/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04/27-28 – Forth Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

04/27 – Shreveport, LA @ Strage Brew

04/04 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/17-05/19 – Knoxville, TN @ Rhythm N’ Blooms Music Festival

05/24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/05 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

06/07 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Albright Knox Art Gallery

06/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/10-14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/12-14 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival