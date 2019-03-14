Norwegian metallers Tempel unleash “Forest Cemetery”: Stream

Tempel, photo by Raisa Krogerus

Tempel, a band featuring Kvelertak drummer Kjetil Gjermundrød, are set to officially release their self-titled debut album on March 22nd, and they’ve teamed up with Heavy Consequence to share the track “Forest Cemetery” (stream below).

The Norwegian group is rounded out by Gjermundrød’s brothers Inge (vocals, bass) and Espen (guitar), and childhood friend, Andreas Espolin Johnson (guitar).



“We have played in many different bands through the years, both separate and together, but never with all three brothers together,” said Kjetil of the band dynamics. “It started just for fun, but it eventually turned serious.”

As for the track, the band stated,”‘Forest Cemetery’ is the first song that we put together, many years ago. A tribute to the trees, it’s probably the song that’s least tampered with and produced after it was done. We also find it interesting that the first song we made was also the heaviest and hardest song on the album, which was not intentional at all. Fun fact: on the song, Espen plays the jaw harp, recorded in the middle of the night after an evening out on the town.”

Take a listen to “Forest Cemetery” below, and pre-order the band’s self-titled disc at this location.