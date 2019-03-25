The Beths announce North American summer 2019 tour

The Beths

Last August, The Beths released their breakthrough debut LP, Future Me Hates Me, via Carpark Records. To support the record, the New Zealand-based indie rock act recently performed in major markets across the United States in addition to playing stand-out set at (including at our own event). If you missed the group on that trek, you’ll have another chance this summer as they’ve now mapped out a fresh North American tour.

The new dates come on the heels of their upcoming European run, which spans the month of May. Kicking off June 27th in Spring Green, Wisconsin, the indie rockers’ next North American leg will find them hitting venues in Denver, St. Louis, Detroit, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Akron, Buffalo, and elsewhere. Closing out the schedule is an appearance at Oregon’s Pickathon, after which The Beths will head back overseas for another European and Australian run that includes spots at Belgium’s Pukkelpop and Green Man Festival in the UK.



Find the band’s complete itinerary below, and get tickets here.

The Beths 2019 Tour Dates:

05/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/08 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

05/09—11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/12 – Leeds, UK @ Gold Sounds Festival

05/13 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

05/14 – Glasgow, UK @ G2

05/15 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

05/16 – London, UK @ The Dome, Tufnell Park

05/17 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

05/18 – Wrexham, UK @ Ty Pawb Arts Hub (Focus Wales)

05/19 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall

05/21 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

05/22 – Colmar, FR @ Le Grillen

05/23 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic

05/25 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

05/28 – Dornbirn, AT @ Spielboden

05/29 – Munster, DE @ Gleis 22

05/30 – Groningen, NL @ VERA

05/31 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/27 – Spring Green, WI @ The Shitty Barn

06/28-30 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival

07/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

07/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe Tavern

07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest

07/07 – Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville

07/08 – Akron, OH @ Musica

07/09 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

07/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

07/12 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

07/14 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

07/17 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

07/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOHO Music Club

07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

07/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

07/30 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

07/31 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

08/02-03 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/15 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo

08/16 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/18 – Haasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/28 – London, UK @ Heaven

10/04 – Collingwood, AU @ The Gasometer Hotel

10/05 – Leichhardt, AU @ Crowbar Sydney

10/10 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside Brisbane

10/11 – Adelaide, AU @ Jive

10/12 – Perth, AU @ Badlands Bar