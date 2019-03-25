The Beths announce North American summer 2019 tour

Last August, The Beths released their breakthrough debut LP, Future Me Hates Me, via Carpark Records. To support the record, the New Zealand-based indie rock act recently performed in major markets across the United States in addition to playing stand-out set at (including at our own event). If you missed the group on that trek, you’ll have another chance this summer as they’ve now mapped out a fresh North American tour.
The new dates come on the heels of their upcoming European run, which spans the month of May. Kicking off June 27th in Spring Green, Wisconsin, the indie rockers’ next North American leg will find them hitting venues in Denver, St. Louis, Detroit, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Akron, Buffalo, and elsewhere. Closing out the schedule is an appearance at Oregon’s Pickathon, after which The Beths will head back overseas for another European and Australian run that includes spots at Belgium’s Pukkelpop and Green Man Festival in the UK.
Find the band’s complete itinerary below, and get tickets here.
The Beths 2019 Tour Dates:
05/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
05/08 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon
05/09—11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
05/12 – Leeds, UK @ Gold Sounds Festival
05/13 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
05/14 – Glasgow, UK @ G2
05/15 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
05/16 – London, UK @ The Dome, Tufnell Park
05/17 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
05/18 – Wrexham, UK @ Ty Pawb Arts Hub (Focus Wales)
05/19 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall
05/21 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
05/22 – Colmar, FR @ Le Grillen
05/23 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic
05/25 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas
05/28 – Dornbirn, AT @ Spielboden
05/29 – Munster, DE @ Gleis 22
05/30 – Groningen, NL @ VERA
05/31 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/27 – Spring Green, WI @ The Shitty Barn
06/28-30 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival
07/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
07/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
07/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe Tavern
07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest
07/07 – Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville
07/08 – Akron, OH @ Musica
07/09 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café
07/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
07/12 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
07/14 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar
07/17 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
07/23 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
07/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar
07/25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOHO Music Club
07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
07/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
07/30 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub
07/31 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
08/02-03 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/15 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo
08/16 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/18 – Haasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/28 – London, UK @ Heaven
10/04 – Collingwood, AU @ The Gasometer Hotel
10/05 – Leichhardt, AU @ Crowbar Sydney
10/10 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside Brisbane
10/11 – Adelaide, AU @ Jive
10/12 – Perth, AU @ Badlands Bar