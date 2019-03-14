The Black Keys announce 2019 tour with Modest Mouse

The Black Keys, photo by Alysse Gafkjen

The Black Keys returned last week with “Lo/Hi”, their first new song in five years. Now, the rock duo of frontman Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney have announced their long-awaited return to the road.

Modest Mouse will serve as special guests throughout the 31-date “Let’s Rock Tour”, with select legs also featuring support from *repeat repeat, Jessy Wilson, and Shannon & the Clams. During The Black Keys’ hiatus, Auerbach formed his Easy Eye Sound record label, which released Shannon & The Clams’ fifth studio album, Onion, in February. *repeat repeat and Jessy Wilson also have ties to Carney, who worked with both acts as a producer during the time off.



(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

The Black Keys’ upcoming venture kicks off in September, following up a festival appearance at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful with a brief leg across the Midwest with Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat. From there, the band joins with Jessy Wilson, who has been tapped for the tour’s Northeast leg in early October. After a few weeks off, the duo and Modest Mouse pick back up in November for dates in the South and West Coast, with Shannon & the Clams in tow as support.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22nd via the band’s website. They’ll also be available here.

Plus, pick up some of The Black Keys’ past efforts on vinyl here.

The Black Keys 2019 Tour Dates:

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful +

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

09/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

09/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

09/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

09/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena *

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

10/02 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum #

10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

10/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/05 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center ^

11/06 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^

11/08 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

11/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center ^

11/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena ^

11/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA ^

11/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

11/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ^

+ = Festival Date

* = w/ Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat

# = w/ Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson

^ = w/ Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams