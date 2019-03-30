The Cure perform at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Watch

The Cure at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019

The Cure were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night, during a ceremony held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. On hand to introduce the iconic UK outfit was none other than Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, who delivered an extremely personal and heartfelt speech.

Following their induction, The Cure took the stage to perform “Shake Dog Shake”, “A Forest”, “Love Song”, “Just Like Heaven”, and “Boys Don’t Cry”. Watch fan-shot footage below.



(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class also includes Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and The Zombies. Find our full coverage of the ceremony here. The event will receive a TV broadcast on HBO on Saturday, April 27th.

In related news, frontman Robert Smith recently revealed that The Cure have already begun working on their first album in 10 years. The band has also set its 30th anniversary “Disintergration” shows and is marked to headline major festivals like Glastonbury and Fuji Rock. Purchase tickets to their upcoming dates here.

Meanwhile, The Cure’s vast catalog of vinyl releases can be found here.