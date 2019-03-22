Supergroup The Damned Things have “Something Good” with new single: Stream

The Damned Things

As previously reported, rock supergroup The Damned Things will release their second album, High Crimes, on April 26th. Featuring members of Anthrax, Every Time I Die, and Fall Out Boy, the band has now released the second single from High Crimes, the dark pop song “Something Good” — stream the lyric video below.

Funk rhythms trade with cheerleader chants (“Y-E-L-L/ All of my friends are going to hell”) during the verses of “Something Good” before suddenly bursting into a heavy power-pop chorus. On the surface, it’s a pop song in sound and structure: far lighter and less manic than the previous single, “Cells”. But as singer Keith Buckley revealed, it’s a song penned with black humor.



“‘Something Good’ is a feel-good song about feeling bad,” Buckley said in a press release. “It’s about hurting people you care about because it is not in your nature to do the right thing even when you want to. A dark moral story with a really sunny feel.”

The band was formed with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian began jamming with Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman in 2008. They were then joined by current Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano (then of Anthrax); Buckley of Every Time I Die; and bassist Josh Newton; as well as Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley, to record the 2010’s Ironiclast and tour in support of the album. For the new album, Caggiano left the band, Newton helped write the songs then departed, and Alkaline Trio‘s Dan Andriano took over on bass.

High Crimes was produced Jay Ruston and is available on April 26th via Nuclear Blast. The album can be pre-ordered here. In support of the LP, The Damned Things hit the road in May. Those dates are below.

The Damned Things 2019 Tour Dates:

05/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Whiskey

05/04 — Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

05/06 — Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon

05/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

05/09 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Rex

05/10 — Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

05/11 — Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Fest

05/12 — Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

05/14 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation @ The Intersection

05/16 — Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

05/17 — Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge

05/18 — Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom

05/19 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

05/21 — Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

05/22 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

05/24 — Tempe, AZ @ Tempe Marketplace (KUPD Concert Series)

05/25 — San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick