The Front Bottoms reimagine Kevin Devine’s “Just Stay” for new Devinyl Splits collaboration: Stream

The Front Bottoms and Kevin Devine, photo by Mark Jaworski

Kevin Devine has announced the final addition to volume two of his Devinyl Splits Series. As a preview of the 7-inch split single, Devine has shared The Front Bottoms’ cover of his own “Just Stay”.

The track comes from Devine’s 2006 LP, Put Your Ghost to Rest, and as frequent tourmates and collaborators — and close friends — The Front Bottoms are a perfect choice for the cover. Their take is searing and powerful from the start, standing in stark contrast to the original number, which opts for a simple acoustic guitar and crisp vocals. The two renditions remain consistent in their mournful tone, however, even though the avenues they use to get there are wholly different.



Devine actually features on the track, while The Front Bottoms serve as the accompaniment for his B-side cover of “Rhode Island” off the New Jersey folk-punk band’s 2011 self-titled debut LP. Take a listen to “Just Stay” below, and pre-order Devinyl Splits No. 12 before it’s released on March 29th via Bad Timing Records.

For each Devinyl Split, the Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter collaborates with another artist. For the second, six-part volume — which has been rolled out throughout 2018 and 2019 — Devine also teamed with Craig Finn, David Bazan, Petal, John K. Samson, and Cavetown, working with these varied acts to record classic covers, reworks of old tunes, or debuts of entirely new material.

As Devine previously shared with us after wrapping up the first volume of the vinyl series,

“I wanted the partner to have free range to present what was most interesting to them. That’s the ideal. Sometimes it’s going to be what’s easiest with their touring schedule, their recording schedule, their life schedule… but my hope was to present the idea of doing a split, then let the other artist tell me what excited them. I wanted to make it as free and easy for everybody as possible.”

You can find some of these past 7-inches and more of Devine’s music on vinyl over here. Below, check out the Devinyl Splits No. 12 artwork.

Devinyl Splits No. 12 Artwork:

Devinyl Splits No. 12 Tracklist:

01. “Just Stay” – The Front Bottoms (Kevin Devine cover featuring Kevin Devine)

02. “Rhode Island” – Kevin Devine (The Front Bottoms cover featuring The Front Bottoms)

Devine has a number of upcoming tour dates on the calendar, including three St. Patrick’s Day shows as their Celtic-inspired alter-ego, Kenny O’Brien and the O’Douls. In May, he will join with Samson and Shannen Moser for a brief Northeast run. Check out his itinerary below, and get tickets here.

Kevin Devine 2019 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott*

03/17 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge (early show)*

03/17 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge (late show)*

05/09 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy ArtHouse^

05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle^

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle^

05/12 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony^

05/14 – Porsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace^

05/17 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom^

* = as Kenny O’Brien and the O’Douls

^ = w/ John K. Samson and Shannen Moser