The Get Up Kids announce first new album in eight years, Problems, share “Satellite”: Stream

The Get Up Kids reunited in 2008, but have since only released one full-length: 2011’s There Are Rules. There were also a pair of EPs — 2010’s Simple Science and last year’s Kicker — but not a proper follow-up LP. Today, the indie emo pioneers have finally announced their first album in eight years, Problems.

Set for a May 10th release via Polyvinyl, the record came together over a three weeks in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the aid of producer Peter Katis (Kurt Vile, The National). Taking a “decidedly pop-minded approach to song structure,” they wrapped their trademark anthemic choruses around the anxieties and loneliness of the modern age to create a “shared experience, giving way to an unbreakable solidarity.”



(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

As a first listen, TGUK have shared the video for the record’s lead single, “Satellite”. With soaring melodies elevating the lyrical unease (“It’s a long way down for me”), the track shows a band that’s older but no less adept at churning out earnest, cathartic hooks. In a press release, frontman Matt Pryor said he began writing the song about his introverted 14-year-old son, but eventually the focus shifted. “…Somewhere down the line I started singing about myself,” he said, “about how even when you’re playing a show to a room full of people, I can still feel anxious and isolated.”

To mirror these sentiments, the accompanying video from director Kerstin Ebert uses a cardboard man named Hank to represent the feeling of isolation in a big city. Check out the clip below.

The Get Up Kids have a trio of South by Southwest gigs set for next week, including Consequence of Sound’s own show with Brooklyn Family Reunion alongside artists like Reignwolf, Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, Tasha, and our March Artist of the Month, Alice Phoebe Lou.

Problems is available for pre-order now, and you can find the tracklist and album art below. Pick up some of TGUK’s past records on vinyl over here.

Problems Artwork:

Problems Tracklist:

01. Satellite

02. The Problem Is Me

03. Salina

04. Now Or Never

05. Lou Barlow

06. Fairweather Friends

07. Common Ground

08. Waking Up Alone

09. The Advocate

10. Symphony of Silence

11. Brakelines

12. Your Ghost Is Gone