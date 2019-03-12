Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

The Good, The Bad & The Queen share video for “The Truce of Twilight”: Watch

Directed by bassist Paul Simonon using nothing but iPhones

by
on March 12, 2019, 10:02am
0 comments
The Good The Bad and The QUeen Truce of twilight music video iphone black and white Paul Simonon
The Good, The Bad & The Queen's "The Truce of Twilight" video

When giving a Track by Track breakdown of The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s first album in 11 years, Merrie Land, former Clash bassist Paul Simonon described “The Truce of Twilight” as a comment on “a nostalgia for a past that never really existed like people imagined.” Now, Simonon has directed a music video for the song that captures that feeling of flawed memory in the simplest of terms.

(Read: 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2019)

The clip was shot on a trio of iPhones set up around the band as they performed in a tight formation. Edited in black-and-white and set in what seems to be a small theater, there’s a sense of simpler times permeating the visuals, like it’s asking you to recall when music was more about the sounds than the light shows. (Which could be a bit ironic considering the nature of frontman Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz project.) However, with some tilted angles and drastic lighting paired with the song’s dub-y menace, Simonon hints that the best of times may not have been as uncomplicated as we choose to remember.

Check out the video below.

The Good, The Bad & The Queen have appearances at a number of European festivals coming up — including BBC 6 Music Festival, Doctor Music Festival, and Rock Werchter — as well as a handful of UK tour dates. Find tickets here, and while you’re at it, pick up some of the band’s records on vinyl over here.

Previous Story
Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Hall & Oates set for Bourbon & Beyond Festival 2019
Next Story
Built to Spill announce Keep It Like a Secret 20th anniversary tour
No comments