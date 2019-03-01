The Growlers announce 2019 North American tour

The Growlers, photo by David Brendan Hall

The Growlers will be spending the summer season on the road on a newly announced North American tour.

Launching mid-July, the 20-date trek hits cities like Phoenix, Montreal, Virginia Beach, Toronto, Atlanta, Charleston, and Baton Rouge before closing out with a three-night run in Texas. The California garage rockers are also scheduled to make their live debut at a number of venues during the trek, including Asbury Park’s Stone Pony, Cleveland’s Agora Theatre, Charlotte’s Neighborhood Theatre, and CrossroadsKC in Kansas City.



Additionally, the itinerary includes a special gig in Ogden, Utah alongside The Flaming Lips, as well as back-to-back shows at Denver’s Ogden Theatre.

Check out the full tour schedule below, and purchase tickets here.

The Growlers 2019 Tour Dates:

07/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/18 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

07/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/21 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC

07/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/24 – Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/27 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

07/28 – Albany, NY @ Skyloft

07/31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

08/01 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation27

08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

08/04 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

08/07 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

08/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

08/10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

08/18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

This summer tour comes in support of the band’s 2018 album, Casual Acquaintances. Buy that release and previous Growlers records on vinyl by heading here.

Revisit Casual Acquaintances single “Problems III”: