The Growlers announce 2019 North American tour

The Growlers will be spending the summer season on the road on a newly announced North American tour.
Launching mid-July, the 20-date trek hits cities like Phoenix, Montreal, Virginia Beach, Toronto, Atlanta, Charleston, and Baton Rouge before closing out with a three-night run in Texas. The California garage rockers are also scheduled to make their live debut at a number of venues during the trek, including Asbury Park’s Stone Pony, Cleveland’s Agora Theatre, Charlotte’s Neighborhood Theatre, and CrossroadsKC in Kansas City.
Additionally, the itinerary includes a special gig in Ogden, Utah alongside The Flaming Lips, as well as back-to-back shows at Denver’s Ogden Theatre.
Check out the full tour schedule below, and purchase tickets here.
The Growlers 2019 Tour Dates:
07/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
07/18 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
07/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/21 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC
07/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/24 – Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live
07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/27 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
07/28 – Albany, NY @ Skyloft
07/31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
08/01 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation27
08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
08/04 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
08/07 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
08/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
08/10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
08/18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
This summer tour comes in support of the band’s 2018 album, Casual Acquaintances. Buy that release and previous Growlers records on vinyl by heading here.
Revisit Casual Acquaintances single “Problems III”: