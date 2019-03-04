The Hollywood Vampires announce spring 2019 US tour

The Hollywood Vampires

Alice Cooper is going to have a busy 2019. Earlier today, the legendary shock rocker announced a summer co-headlining tour with Halestorm, and he followed it up shortly thereafter with the news that he will be spending a little time on the road in May with his supergroup, The Hollywood Vampires.

The band, which also boasts actor Johnny Depp and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, will be taking off for a run of West Coast dates starting on May 10th at The Joint in Las Vegas and wrapping up on May 18th at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.



The L.A. rockers released a self-titled album in 2015, which featured guest appearances from Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh, and have been playing live when their collective schedules allow it. Their more visible recent appearances included a spot on the 2016 Grammys, where they paid tribute to the late Lemmy Kilmister, and a performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

This new set of tour dates for the group also serves as a teaser for a new album from the Vampires, which Cooper made mention of during an interview with Heavy TV in late 2017. At the time, he said that Depp and Perry were writing with the hope of getting into the studio in early 2018. And according to the press release announcing the new tour dates, new music from the Vampires is due this summer.

Rounding out the touring lineup for The Hollywood Vampires this time around will be guitarist Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper), drummer Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper), bassist Chris Wyse (The Cult), and keyboardist Buck Johnson (Aerosmith).

Tickets for the final date of this short tour are already on sale, with the rest of the shows going on sale this Friday, March 8th at 10am local time, at this location. Once they sell out, tickets will also be available at StubHub.

The Hollywood Vampires Tour Dates:

05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

05/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

05/14— Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

05/16 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino

05/17 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Casino

05/18 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino