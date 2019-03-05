The National announce 2019 tour dates, with Courtney Barnett and Alvvays

The National, photo by Ben Kaye

On May 17th, The National will drop a new album titled I Am Easy to Find via 4AD. The group also plans to complement the 16-track record with a 24-minute short film by the same name directed by Mike Mills (20th Century Women) and starring Alicia Vikander. To promote these forthcoming releases, the New York alt-rockers have detailed an extensive world tour spanning the rest of 2019.

The outing begins with five previously announced, sold-out dates under the banner “A Very Special Evening with The National” in April. In June, the world tour begins in earnest with headlining shows and festival sets scheduled across the east coast of US and Canada with support from Courtney Barnett. The main European leg spans July and August, before the group returns to North America for select West Coast and Midwest appearances with Alvvays through September. To close out the year, the Grammy-winning rock act has scheduled a brief run across Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, and Poland at the end of November and early December.



See the full itinerary below. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale beginning Friday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

You can get tickets to all of The National’s upcoming dates here.

The National 2019 Tour Dates:

04/16 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

04/18 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

04/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theater

06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

06/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell *

06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

06/17 – St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre *

06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

06/20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

06/21 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

06/22 – Hamilton, ON @ Pier 8 ^

06/24 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

06/25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium *

06/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn at White River *

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island ^

07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – London, UK @ British Summer Time

07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

07/18 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

08/04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now Festival

08/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park

08/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park

08/09 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock

08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/11 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well Fest

08/14 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura

08/16-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands

08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park ^

08/29 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park ^

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield ^

09/01 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater ^

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

09/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^

09/05 – Odgen, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater ^

09/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera House ^

09/10 – Austin, TX @ 360 Amphitheatre ^

09/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

11/25 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Hall

11/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

12/01 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhrcongress

12/02 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

12/03 – Zurich, SW @ Samsung Hall

12/04 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

12/05 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

* = w/ Courtney Barnett

^ = w/ Alvvays