R.I.P. Keith Flint, frontman of The Prodigy dead at 49

The Prodigy's Keith Flint

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday of a suspected suicide. He was 49 years old.

A police spokesman said officers discovered Flint’s body while performing a welfare check.



Surviving Prodigy members Liam Howlett and Maxim Reality confirmed Flint’s passing in a statement: “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

In an Instagram post, Howlett added: “The news is true. I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I’m shell shocked, fuckin angry, confused and heart broken.”

The Prodigy was formed by Howlett in 1990. Flint initially joined as a dancer, but later became the group’s singer alongside rapper Maxim. His sang vocals on some of The Prodigy’s most popular singles, including “Firestarter” and “Breath”, both of which went No. 1 in the UK. In the US, “Firestarter” peaked at No. 30 and achieved Gold status.

The Prodigy released their most recently album, No Tourists, in 2018. They had planned to embark on their first North American tour in 10 years this summer.

This is a developing story…