The Raconteurs finish work on new album

The Raconteurs have completed work on their long-awaited new album.
“Just finished making the rock & roll album you’ve been waiting for,” reads a teaser posted to Third Man Records’ website.
The foursome of Jack White, Brendan Benson Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler reconvened last year to begin work on their follow-up to 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely. In December, they unveiled two new songs in “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone”.
Recently, White demonstrated his unique mastering process using an FM transmitter and walkie talkie… while sitting inside a Tesla.
Jack White shows us a technique he developed for doing master mixes. The Raconteurs are mixing their new album with Vance Powell at Sputnik Sound. One of their new songs “Shine The Light On Me" is broadcast with an FM transmitter from inside the studio. Outside in the car park, the band listens to the broadcast on an unused FM frequency. ( the broadcaster only sends a small powered signal about a distance of a hundred feet or so ) The band uses a walkie talkie to give notes on the mix to the engineer ( Vance ) back in the control room. This way the artist can mix in real time, and hear exactly what the song sounds like on the radio as well, this time through the amazing sound system of a Tesla Model S. This speeds up the process of mixing greatly and reduces the amount of remixes that occur after artists feel they’ve “got it” in the studio, only to listen in the car on the ride home realizing that the kick drum is too loud! . . . #brendanbenson #jacklawrence #jackwhite #patrickkeeler #theraconteurs #newalbum #mixing @vancalot
The Raconteurs are set to make their live comeback at Third Man Record’s 10th anniversary celebration in Nashville early next month. From there, they’ll play shows in New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and Europe.
The Raconteurs 2019 Tour Dates:
04/06 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Ten Years
04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre
04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney
04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East
05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival