The Raconteurs finish work on new album

The Raconteurs, photo by Vance Powell

The Raconteurs have completed work on their long-awaited new album.

“Just finished making the rock & roll album you’ve been waiting for,” reads a teaser posted to Third Man Records’ website.



The foursome of Jack White, Brendan Benson Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler reconvened last year to begin work on their follow-up to 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely. In December, they unveiled two new songs in “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone”.

Recently, White demonstrated his unique mastering process using an FM transmitter and walkie talkie… while sitting inside a Tesla.

The Raconteurs are set to make their live comeback at Third Man Record’s 10th anniversary celebration in Nashville early next month. From there, they’ll play shows in New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and Europe.

The Raconteurs 2019 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Ten Years

04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre

04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney

04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival